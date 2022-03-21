Covid, the masks? Ricciardi: “Yes indoors to save the summer”. Cartabellotta (Gimbe): “Stop madness. Omicron very contagious”

The obligation indoors is confirmed until April 30, then the government will decide whether the masks can be eliminated entirely. But for some, the possibility of personal protective equipment disappearing could be dangerous. The consultant of the Ministry of Health, Walter Ricciardi, in an interview with Il Messaggero, explains the executive’s decision and speaks of “indoor masks to save the summer. The key step taken by the government was to give this calendar a gradualness and, above all, to emphasize that we are always ready to adapt our decisions to the epidemic curve – Ricciardi says referring to the easing of the measures -. It is important because already today the circulation of the virus is not only strong but also growing. In light of current data, already in May we will find ourselves facing a delicate moment because with the elimination of the masks even indoors and the liberalization of behavior it is probable that there will be a rise in infections“.

Many countries that have long ago launched the elimination of anti-Covid measures are now dealing with a surge in cases. “Attention will always be needed or we too will be forced to take a step backwards – warns the hygienist of the Milan State University -. The scenario and dynamics are clearly similar. And that’s why, for example, I remain of the opinion that we should keep the masks indoors (no longer mandatory from May, ed) at least until June. I believe that later it will be a decision that the government will have to make. I think the same will apply to the Green pass for indoor and crowded places. But I repeat, it will be decided at the right moment “.

“As long as the circulation of the virus remains so high, I personally think it is madness to abolish the obligation to wear a mask indoors for two reasons: first of all, due to the very high contagiousness of the Omicron variant, and even more so of Omicron 2; secondly, because the vaccine’s protection against contagion is limited (about 60%) and rapidly declines. Reasonable, however, is the gradual exit from the Green Pass, which has now completed the primary task of pushing vaccinations “, says to Ansa the president of the Gimbe Foundation, Nino Cartabellotta on the roadmap of reopening which, he comments,” was announced in one phase of maximum tranquility and planned during the initial phase of the epidemiological curve, with all the uncertainties on the extent of the resumption of viral circulation and, above all, of its impact on hospitals “.