Covid, the mayor’s appeal from New York: “Biden use all the tools to help us”. The US faces a million cases a day

The race of Omicron intensifies around the world. Not only is Europe struggling between restrictive measures and alarms, the situation in the use it is particularly delicate. “We cannot let our guard down”: the risk for the United States is one million new cases a day, says the director of the National Institutes of Health, Francis Collins, on his last day at the helm of the institute he has been at the helm of for 12 years. “I know people are tired. But the virus is not tired of us, it is finding a way to change every couple of months – he says in an interview with National public radio – to become more contagious ”.

So much so that from New York – which reported 22,478 new cases of Covid in 24 hours – the mayor’s appeal was launched Bill de Blasio to President Joe Biden. The federal government needs to increase supplies to the city of Covid testing and treatment. Biden must use “all the tools ”to help New York cope with the new waveto. A response came from Washington that however concerns all states: “We are feeling the Omicron wave in a particular way, but we know that it will be felt throughout the country. The wave in New York is difficult but it is temporary ”, highlights Biden, specifying how in his opinion the country should get on a“ war footing ”to defeat Omicron.

Read Also Germany, the Minister of Health: “We need mandatory vaccines to stop Omicron”. Denmark goes into semi-lockdown

Meanwhile, the wave of contagion is also spreading among institutions. The American Senators Elizabeth Warren And Cory Booker announced that they tested positive for the Coronavirus and developed mild symptoms of the disease. WarrenA 72-year-old Massachusetts Democrat tweeted that she was vaccinated, had a dose booster, and had regular tests. In a previous tweet posted yesterday, Senator Warren urged “anyone who has not yet done so to get vaccinated and undergo the booster dose as soon as possible: together we will save lives”. 52-year-old Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, tweeted that he learned of the positive result yesterday “after developing some symptoms on Saturday.” She explained that she had recently taken the booster dose and talked about mild symptoms: “I’m sure I would have been much worseWithout vaccines, he stressed.