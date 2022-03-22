Covid, the “mechanical ventilation” of the classrooms prevents infections more than the vaccine: Marche-Hume study

On the usefulness ofventilation of the classrooms in an anti-Covid key virologists, starting with Professor Ilaria Capua, they never had any doubts. And now scientific studies say it too: the use of “controlled mechanical ventilation“In school classrooms strongly reduces the risk of Covid transmission. From a study conducted for the Marche region in collaboration with the Foundation Humechaired by Luca Ricolfiit appears that, depending on the flow rate of cubic meters / hour of the machinery, cuts down cases of positivity to the dreaded virus between 40% and 82.5% (the latter with machines that allow 4.67-6.66 air changes per hour). In this way, it is unequivocal that the air is made healthier in an ‘anti-Covid’ key.

The investigation

The study focused on the classrooms where, thanks to the 9 million euros allocated, in 2021 Vmc systems were installed.

And now, with new funds, the classrooms could be equipped with “controlled mechanical ventilation” could rise to 2,250, equal to 20% of the total classrooms in the Marche.

The study, presented at a press conference with the president of the Region Francesco Acquaroli and the councilors Francesco Baldelli (School building), Giorgia Latini (Education) and Filippo Saltamartini (Health), concerned about 300 classes with Vmc machinery installed, compared with the other classes in which there is no Vmc, due to the incidence of positive at Covid.

Professor Ricolfi: irreplaceable vaccine, but …

“With 100 the risk of contagion without controlled mechanical ventilation – said Professor Ricolfi in a video link, about the data that emerged from the study -, this drops to 60 with Vmc in low flow, to 33 with systems 500-700 cubic meters, up to 17.5 with 700-1000 cubic meters per hour, over a fifth “.

According to Ricolfi, “the vaccine it is fundamental and irreplaceable for the protection against serious illness and death, but it is less effective from the point of view of transmission: according to the Higher Institute of Health the reduction of the risk is little more than halved“.

Instead, with “controlled mechanical ventilation” there is “a reduction factor that can be higher than five“.

The advantages of “controlled mechanical ventilation”

In conclusion, “due to the risk of transmission, the Vmc has a capacity to ‘contain’ the virus at least double that of the vaccine“.

In short, “mechanical ventilation” is confirmed as a way to combat Covid.

A strategy that has never been followed, however, except through territorial initiatives, at the most at the regional level. As in the Marche. Or in the declarations, without continuation, which have come from various political parties.