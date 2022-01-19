Covid: the Ministry of Health approves the new protocol, the FIGC establishes the maximum number of positive players | First page

Yesterday the Ministry of Health approved the circular with the new anti-Covid protocol for Italian sport, which last week had already obtained the ok from the State-Regions Conference and from the CTS. The document identifies safe and shared rules to ensure equal treatment and give certainty to the continuation of the championships.

There was a meeting with the ministers yesterday afternoon Hope And Gelmini, the president of the Conference of Regions, Fedriga, the president of Coni, Malagò, the undersecretary for sport, Vezzali and the president of the Sports Medical Federation, Casasco.

The entire team group will be blocked in the event that a number of positives greater than 35% of the components. Meanwhile the Figs has established that the number of players per squad from which to calculate this percentage is 25, therefore the limit that triggers the stop is nine positive players. THE COMMUNICATION – The FIGC has deliberated that, for the sole purposes of circular no. 0000750 of the Ministry of Health of last January 18 and the consequent provisions of the local health authorities, the squad of Serie A, Serie B and Serie C teams is 25 players on which to calculate the percentage of positive players. The circular, which for the definition of the ‘Athletes Group’ is left to the competent sporting bodies by discipline, establishes that “with the achievement of a number of positives exceeding 35% of the members of the Athletes Group the entire team group is blocked”.

The list containing the list of the members of the ‘Athletes Group’ must be sent, via PEC, by the Company to the competent League, before the first official match following the date of publication of this Press Release and may subsequently be changed in the manner established by each. League, with regard to the names of the members and not the total number of players entered.