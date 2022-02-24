Covid: The moments of agony

They have been living for two years closely the pain, the anguish, the desperation, the hopelessness with which Covid-19 marks those who suffer from it

During that time, they have seen death very closely and many times have had to take the patient’s hand to make their departure more humane; they have cried and dried their tears to move on; they have questioned what they have learned in the absence of answers; they have collapsed physically and emotionally and have had to overcome their own fears of contagion.

These are doctors and nurses who have been working in the care of patients with Covid-19 since March 2020, when panic was the common factor between patients and health professionals. Some work in the emergency area, others in the isolation units and others in the most critical part, in the Intensive Care Units.

Some entered the service because of the need for a job; others were doctors in training and at that stage you cannot disobey an order and others fulfilling the call of duty in times of health emergency.

scary memories

Today, when there is less than a week to go until March 1, the date on which the Dominican Republic celebrates two years under the impact of the Covid-19 virus with the report of the first imported case, and a little more than two weeks until March 11 , date on which the World Health Organization (WHO) made the declaration of a pandemic, health servers narrate their experiences to Listín Diario.

They tell, laughing, how biosecurity measures have changed, especially leaving behind their “astronaut” clothing that caused heat and dermatitis; there are very effective treatments; there are vaccines and fewer complications; the patient does not arrive so dependent on oxygen; there are clinical protocols that guarantee a better recovery and mortality has been drastically reduced.

They remember that, at the beginning, the patients arrived very seriously ill, and with the limitation that the recommended treatments were not adequate; there was no clear treatment, there were no antivirals, there were many complications, many required intubation and the patients presented many arrhythmias and sudden death, and the very fear of becoming infected and dying made the task even more complicated.

“Leave the teaching that life is very fragile”



ANDr César Gamalier Matos Polanco is an intensivist cardiologist with more than 30 years of practice. He is the manager of the Critical Medicine and Intensive Care Unit of the Plaza de la Salud General Hospital, where patients from all social strata have been admitted from March 2020 to date.

As a specialist who closely manages the agony and despair of those who reach the most critical moment of their lives, Dr. Matos Polanco confesses that in 30 years of practice as an intensivist he had never experienced anything similar to Covid-19, it has been the most shocking.

He states that, being such an unknown disease, after long hours of work, he spent three to four hours reading and researching to understand its pathophysiology and how to manage it, which allowed him to innovate in the use of diuretics in patients, with good results. results to avoid intubations.

Remember that on March 19, 2020, the hospital opened the Covid intensive care unit, with 12 beds, but the demand was such that it quickly rose to 24. “It has been very intense work. I can tell you that here there have been tears, conditions of anxiety, of anguish, some at the beginning came to work and exclaimed in tears, very afraid of taking the disease home, ”he added.

He related that it was there when he first learned to use hot water to bathe, because after leaving the Covid area he used water so hot that it affected my skin, and he did the same when he got home.

Defines among the most difficult moments, having to say this far we come, after fighting to save a patient. He recalls the case of a very old married couple who were sheltered in their home, a son brought them Covid, and both died.

Regarding the biosafety measures, remember that at the beginning they looked like astronauts wearing green pajamas, a gown, a full white biosafety suit, special glasses, an N95 mask, an additional face mask, two or three sets of gloves, with changes of patient to patient (which is maintained). Now, with vaccinations and a better understanding of the disease, he wears a full gown, a KN95 mask, and he still wears a face mask, but he stopped using hot water to bathe.

“Between one wave and another we restore our strength”

ANDDr. Claudio Alburquerque is a 32-year-old internist who currently belongs to the Covid-19 Unit of the Francisco Moscoso Puello Hospital. He began his contact with the virus in April 2020, when he was in his last year of training in his specialty at the Félix María Goico hospital and at the Vista del Jardín Clinic unit, where he also worked.

At that time there was a lot of uncertainty, a lot of fear, “you saw staff falling around you, infected colleagues, relatives of colleagues dying; It was very disturbing because you didn’t know who was going to be the next to get it and if it was going to have an impact on your family.”

He explains that like other doctors, he chose to isolate himself from the family. “There were times when you didn’t want to go into the house because you didn’t know if you had been infected with the exposure to very serious patients that we had at the time.”

He explains that, although patients with various health conditions are managed in internal medicine, it was with Covid-19 that he felt the impact of many complicated cases together.

Since then he narrates that many things have changed, that, although they follow the biosafety protocols, there is already more knowledge, so the clothing is not so invasive, “before you had to have a suit, on top of another suit, there were even colleagues who fell as a result of heat stroke and caused a lot of dermatitis due to accumulated sweat and long hours of work.

Each wave or spike of the pandemic has been very strenuous. “At the end of each wave, one always ends up fatigued and broken, but luck, they are blessings, that there has been an interval between waves that has allowed the personnel to rest and recover their strength. That helps you restore your strength for the next wave,” he said.

He sees that the vaccination has helped a lot, in addition to the new medications. Dr. Alburquerque arrived at the Moscoso Puello unit in May 2021 in the middle of the third wave of the pandemic.

“There was a time when I couldn’t hold back my tears”



MMercedes Berroa is a nurse and has been working with patients with Covid-19 since July 25, 2020. She works in the Francisco Moscoso Puello Hospital Unit, where she has seen many people heal, but also die, due to the disease.

When he arrived at the hospital, the incidence of Covid-19 was very high and the work was exhausting due to the volume of patients requiring care. “We spent the whole day working, sometimes it was five in the morning and I was still filling out patient records, it was exhausting.”

She remembers that, at that moment of so much fear, she was at home and they called her to ask her if she wanted to work in the hospital’s Covid unit, to which she answered yes. She has not been infected with the virus, but she has been afraid and takes care of herself, especially thinking about the protection of her grandson who lives in her house.

Among his cares is changing the suit he uses to medicate and sanitize patients, and he takes off his uniform before leaving, ties it up well and places it in a separate area in the house. Before entering, she took off her shoes, poured alcohol on herself and went straight to the bathroom.

Among so many cases treated, Mercedes does not think twice to narrate the case of the patient that affected her the most: “an elderly man, who made me cry, because I saw his desperation when he was about to die. He stood up and I ran to raise the bed for him and there were about three or four sons of that man and also girls, who loved their father and when he was told the news of his death, he heard them cry saying that he was their hero and I couldn’t hold back my tears, because I too have always had my father as a hero.”

At first those suits were overwhelming, now she puts on a gown, but out of fear, initially she protected herself more than necessary.

The call he makes is to take care of himself, not to trust and put on his mask, because there is still Covid, the virus has not gone away.

“This disease came to lay bare who we really are”

IIndira Jiménez has been in charge of the Covid-19 unit at the Francisco Moscoso Puello hospital since November 2020. She has felt very closely the anguish of seeing patients die from lack of air and has also felt depression due to the impotence of not being able to help them. .

He began working with patients since the first respiratory cases associated with the virus emerged, in March 2020, when the Moscoso Puello did not have an isolation unit, but rather a respiratory triage service, and those who merited admission had to be referred to the Ramón Military Hospital de Lara, the only one enabled at that time for the admission of patients.

At that time, he recalls, the number of patients who arrived there was immense “and we had to see patients die arriving at the unit or on a stretcher without even giving time for the transfer.”

Jiménez defines those first days of the pandemic in the country as traumatic.

That Covid-19 unit was formed on July 17, 2020 and at the time no one wanted to work there. He confesses that the economic situation and the need to work made him accept the offer. It started with 10 other doctors who accepted the challenge, but many could not stand it and left.

“We saw each other at a point where we didn’t know anything, I questioned myself, I studied this, but now I see that I don’t know anything, and the helplessness of not being able to help makes one throw in the towel, there was even a time when I wanted to leave Also, because I told myself I can’t last 24 hours watching this, “he explained.

He has been infected three times and among the lessons that Covid-19 leaves him is that this disease “came to expose who we are and that there is still much to learn, that health is something unpredictable and that we must always keep the part human”.

He recalls a case of a 23-year-old patient, “we thought he was going to get out and that everything was fine and suddenly there was an abrupt eventuality, he asked not to let him die, he was the son of diligent parents, who were waiting for him outside.”

“It taught me that people should appreciate life more.”



ANDhe doctor Abraham Naranjo is a specialist in emergency and critical medicine. Since Covid-19 began, he has been receiving patients in the CEDIMAT emergency area.

He says that during the two years of the incidence of the virus, every patient who arrives at the emergency medical services becomes suspected of having the virus.

He confesses that he has felt emotional and physical exhaustion along the way, as has happened with all the staff who work with the disease, but that what breaks his spirits the most is seeing older adults die who were infected in their homes by young people. who have irresponsibly ignored the calls for care and continued their party life.

He remembers that the first patient he saw in the emergency room was a woman in her 70s who arrived in critical condition.

He lasted more than a year without seeing his mother because he was afraid of infecting her, because many health personnel also became infected.

“I thought that the world was going to change after this, because I saw many people lose many loved ones, but people remain the same, with a certain selfishness. When they arrive at the emergency room they still think that they should be taken care of first,” she said.

Naranjo has had Covid-19 twice. He regrets that currently the population has lost respect and fear of Covid-19.

He says that Covid-19 brought changes in the care provided in the emergency services, because now there is greater protection, the patient must be treated in a very isolated way from one another, a distance that the patient himself demands.

He understands that after seeing the impact of the disease, the population should live more conservatively and appreciate life a little more, because “it is difficult to work hard with seriously ill patients and go out on the streets and see adolescents sharing irresponsibly.”