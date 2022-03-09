Covid, the new cases are still decreasing

Currently there are 51 covid positive people hospitalized in Ulss Dolomiti hospitals and 5 who died from 1 to 5 March (4 in Belluno and 1 in Feltre). The graph shows the weekly average of new positives in the province of Belluno since the beginning of the pandemic.

NEW CASES – Even in the last week, as had already happened in the previous ones, there was a further decline in new cases of coronavirus positivity which from 28 February to 6 March were in fact 720 (-179 compared to the previous week), with a consequent weekly incidence rate of 361 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a further reduction compared to the previous 7 days and lower than the national incidence (431 per 100,000 inhabitants).

As in the previous weeks, the new cases are mainly located in the middle 25-64 years and in the 0-14 years range.

SWABS – Last week 10,081 swabs (of which 2,961 molecular and 7,120 antigenic) were performed by the Ulss Dolomiti teams. To these are added 5,392 antigenic swabs performed by local pharmacies, 127 swabs performed by pediatricians of free choice and 158 swabs performed by general practitioners. On average, around 1,130 swabs are performed every day for every 100,000 inhabitants.

MONOCLONAL AND MOLNUPIRAVIR ANTIBODY THERAPY – In the week from February 28 to March 6, 5 treatments with monoclonals were administered by the Operative Unit of Infectious Diseases of Belluno, for a total of 343 total doses.

During the week, 7 treatments with oral medication were also prescribed for a total of 44 treatments in total.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS – Currently the covid positive people admitted to Ulss Dolomiti hospitals are 51 of which 1 in intensive care, 32 in non-critical area and 18 in community hospital (15 of these patients, including the one in intensive care, have been hospitalized for reasons other than covid).

DEATH – In the week from February 28 to March 6 there were 5 deaths of covid positive people admitted to hospital.

A 91-year-old woman who was hospitalized at the Pneumology of Belluno and a 100-year-old man who was hospitalized at the Feltre Community Hospital died on Tuesday 1 March.

On Thursday 3 March a 94-year-old woman who was hospitalized at the Infectious Diseases of Belluno and a 72-year-old woman who was hospitalized at the Pneumology of Belluno died.

A 91-year-old man hospitalized at the Pneumology of Belluno died on Saturday 5 March.