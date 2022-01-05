Covid, the new Corbevax protein vaccine without patent rights arrives from Texas

How does it work



deepening





Coronavirus in Italy and in the world: news today 5 January. LIVE

“Protein-based vaccines have already been widely used to prevent many diseases, they are safe and can be produced at low cost using economies of scale,” explained Maria Elena Bottazzi, an Italian-Honduran researcher who worked on the project. highlighting the accessibility of the drug. The vaccine is the result of decades-long studies that have been the basis for the development of the drug “that will bridge the access gap” to vaccination “created by the most expensive and new vaccine technologies”, which “today are not yet in a position to be quickly subject to global production, “he added.

From the results of clinical tests, which involved 3 thousand volunteers, it emerged that the vaccine should be at least 80% effective against the Delta variant in preventing symptomatic Covid. New data on the effect of vaccination against the Omicron variant should also arrive soon.

Vaccine without a patent



The most important feature of this new vaccine is the fact that it was developed as a patent-free product. This means that its specifications are “open” and can be easily developed by vaccine manufacturers around the world. Peter Hotez, head of the project, called it a “gift to the world”. “This is an important step in vaccinating the world and stopping the pandemic. Our vaccine technology offers a way to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis: the vulnerability that low- and middle-income countries face against the Delta variant,” he said. concluded Hotez.