Covid, the new decree: the rules on the quarantine of positives and “close contacts” remain. What changes from April 1st

The last one decree on the rules relating to measures anti-contagion from COVID-19Posted in Official Journal and effective from March 25states that the rules on forty of the positive and gods “Close contacts”. The obligations relating to isolation therefore remain those sanctioned by the circular of February 4, 2022, signed by the director general of prevention Giovanni Rezza.

The positives will be able to get out of isolation with a swab – rapid or molecular – with outcome negative: since a minimum number of days is not mentioned, the Ministry of Health learns that the indication to stay in self-isolation remains in force for positives 7 days if you are vaccinated, 10 days if you are not vaccinated, you do not have the third dose or if you have taken the second dose for more than 120 days.

From the April 1st Italy, after two years, will no longer be in state of emergency: expire on scientific technical committee and the structure of the extraordinary commissioner Son. In place of these, there will be a dedicated “operational unit” until December 31st who will be responsible for completing “the completion of the vaccination campaign and the adoption of other measures to combat the pandemic”.

As of next month, the system will also be canceled regions to colors based on the contagion situation (which will however be monitored). Furthermore, from the beginning of April it will no longer be necessary to have the Green pass to enter public offices, shops, banks, post offices or tobacconists. Certification will no longer be mandatory even on buses and other local public transport, where the obligation to wear masks remains until April 30.

For catering indoors, at the counter or at the table, the basic pass. Furthermore, from 1 April, the limit on the capacity of the structures will expire, therefore also for the stadiums: to access the basic Green pass will be required and it will be possible to occupy 100% of the seats.

The rules also change for the school. Only the positives will be in Dad: even if there are more than 4 infections in the classroom, there will still be lessons in person but everyone will have to wear a mask Ffp2 for 10 days (surgery is usually mandatory). The kids can then go back for trips. And unvaccinated teachers “will be able to go to school, but not teach”. From 1 May then, the obligation of the Green Pass will end almost everywhere – until 30 April for some activities such as canteens, public competitions and interviews in prison, in addition to long-distance transport, it will in fact still be mandatory in the basic version. The strengthened one will remain in effect until April 30 for spas, game rooms, discos, congresses and indoor sporting events.

From June 15on the other hand, the vaccination obligations for school staff, for the military, police and public aid officers, for the local police, for employees of the penitentiary administration and in general for those who work in prisons for adults and minors, and finally for the staff of the National Cybersecurity Agency. These categories of workers have already returned to work since 25 March (the day the decree came into force) with the basic Green pass by making an antigenic swab every two days. The vaccine obligation will therefore remain in force after June 15, only for healthcare personnel And Rsa.