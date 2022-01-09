Covid, the new rules effective from January 10: Super green pass on public transport and cable cars, in hotels, in outdoor restaurants and in the gym

The ride in bus or subway, the entrance in gym or in pool, the visit to a museum, the journey in train or airplane, Sunday lunch outdoors, the party of marriage or baptism, the ascent into cable car. From Monday 10 January to do all these things you will need the Reinforced green pass, that is the certificate that is obtained only with the vaccination (or after healing from Covid) and not with a simple one swab negative. The squeeze aimed at convincing those who have not yet received the dose of serum is provided for by the decree passed before Christmas and is added to thevaccination obligation for those over 50 taken two days ago, on the basis of which from February 15th those falling into this age group will have to have the Super green pass to enter work.

The enhanced certification, already required to consume over the counter, is extended from 10 January to hotels and accommodation facilities, parties after civil or religious ceremonies, festivals and fairs, museums and exhibitions, congress centers, outdoor catering services, ski lifts also in ski areas, swimming pools, swimming centers, team sports and spas even outdoors, social and recreational centers for outdoor activities, theme and amusement parks, game rooms, betting rooms, bingo halls and casinos.

In addition, the enhanced Green Pass will be required for access to and use of means of transport, including local or regional public transport. And it will be used to travel in airplane through the Italian airports. The obligation does not apply to international air transport services. It must be remembered that on all transports the use of masks is also mandatory ffp2.

On the other hand, the Super Green Pass is already in force to access the residential, social welfare, social health and hospic structuresAnd. Anyone who has had two doses of the vaccine but not the booster must also have a negative swab performed within the previous 48 hours.