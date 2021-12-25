Covid, the new rules for entering Italy – Corriere.it

Those who undergo a tampon discover the infection must communicate to the ASL where they will remain in quarantine, if necessary even in a Covid hotel. The new decree just published in the Official Gazette provides for this

They will be borne by the travelers arriving in Italy the expenses relating tofiduciary isolation, in case of positivity to the molecular or antigen test. the provisions of the decree law, published on 24 December in the Official Gazette, regarding the extension of the national state of emergency and further measures to contain the spread of the epidemic.

Payment to be paid by travelers n

was not included in the draft examined in the council of ministers. The measure applies for a period of ten days And where necessary at Covid Hotels, subject to communication to the Prevention Department of the competent health authority for the area in order to guarantee the health surveillance for the entire necessary period, the decree reads.

The hold on Omicron About ten days ago – with an ordinance signed by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza and shared by the Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio – the government has set new and stricter rules for entry into Italy. A squeeze – initially contested by the EU Commission – that the premier Mario Draghi he deemed it necessary (there is not much to think about, he said) to try to stem the whirlwind rise of infections caused by the Omicron variant.

Swabs and quarantine for EU citizens The executive has imposed on the EU citizens





not vaccinated arriving in Italy L

a five-day quarantine, in addition to the obligation to carry out an antigen test in the 24 hours prior to entry, or a molecular one in the previous 48 hours. Even those who have received the vaccine must undergo the test (rapid or molecular) before entering Italian soil. For all it is necessary to fill in the Plf – Passenger Locator Form. The provision applies to those arriving from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Andorra, Principality of Monaco. The rule also applies to compatriots returning to their homeland.

Non-EU countries For citizens not vaccinated arriving from all other states (or who have stayed there in the previous 14 days) required a ten-day quarantine. Who vaccinatedinstead, it must undergo a molecular test in the 72 hours prior to entry or a test unsanitary in the previous 24 hours. Everyone must fill in the Plf – Passenger Locator Form. For those arriving from Great Britain and fromnorthern Ireland, the molecular must be carried out in the 48 preceding entry.

No entry Until January 31st no entry in Italy for those arriving from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini e Malawi. Same prohibition for anyone who has stayed in these countries in the fourteen days earlier. Italian citizens can re-enter but must carry out a molecular swab in the 72 hours prior to entry and then carry out the 10-day quarantine.

Covid Free travel The possibility of traveling abroad for tourism in guaranteed safety through the so-called Covid free corridors towards Aruba, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Dominican Republic, Egypt (limited to the areas of Sharm El Sheikh and Marsa Alam).

