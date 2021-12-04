Covid, the new rules in force in Switzerland from 6 December





They will come into force in Switzerland from 6 December new rules to contain the spread of infections. The Federal Council has announced the new measures that will be adopted after consulting the cantons, the social partners and the competent parliamentary committees.

In fact, for some weeks now too Switzerland has had to deal with a rapid increase in infections. In addition to causing limited outbreaks, especially in schools and homes for the elderly or nursing homes, the virus has resumed spreading throughout the population. The number of severe cases has also increased sharply in recent weeks, and with it the pressure on intensive care units. Among those vaccinated or cured, the course of the disease is generally mild.

At what point is the new wave of Covid in Switzerland

Compulsory mask where the Covid pass is required

Among the new rules that will come into force from 6 December, we remind you, in particular, that the mask will be mandatory in all those places where the Covid certificate is required, with the exception of private meetings. The recommendation of teleworking will also be strengthened and the shelf life of rapid antigen tests will be reduced.

Furthermore, the events and structures subject to the obligation of the certificate will have the possibility to limit access to vaccinated or cured people and therefore to renounce the obligation of the mask. With these countermeasures, Switzerland intends to react to the sharp increase in COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals and the emergence of the Omicron variant. The new provisions will remain in effect until January 24, 2022.

The details of the provision:

Entry into Switzerland from risk countries

“To continue to contain as much as possible the spread of the Omicron variant in our country – specifies the Federal Council – the test regime for entry into Switzerland has been tightened. The obligation to test now also applies to people who have been vaccinated or cured. In addition to having to undergo a PCR test before entering Switzerland, a second test (PCR or rapid antigen) must also be performed between the fourth and seventh day after arrival. THEIn this way it can be ensured that people who have been infected shortly before or during the trip are identified. The costs of the test are borne by the travelers. Non-vaccinated third-country nationals wishing to enter the Schengen area from countries or regions considered to be at risk are prohibited from entering Switzerland for temporary stays without work for up to 90 days in any 180-day period, with the exception of certain exceptions ( cases of hardship). This is particularly true for tourism and visiting stays. The list of countries and regions at risk is shown in Annex 1 of COVID-19 ordinance 3 and is continuously updated based on the recommendations of the European Commission for Schengen States. “

With the new rules, the Federal Council intends to reduce infections with the Delta variant to relieve hospital facilities as much as possible. “The best way to relieve hospitals – underlines the note from Berne – remains vaccination and it is important to proceed quickly with the recall.



