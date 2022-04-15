Covid, the new symptom affecting sight

If there is one thing we have learned in two years of the pandemic, it is that the virus changes, mutates and presents itself over time with new symptoms. The latest ailment found in the infected, for example, was revealed months after the positivity to Covid and affects everyone, even the vaccinated.

Let’s see, specifically, what it is.

Covid, a strange new symptom has been detected (even months after recovery)

According to a study published by JAMA Ophthalmology (full research here), Covid-19 infection is linked to ocular conditions called retinal vascular occlusionsor of the blockages of blood vessels in the eye which can even cause vision loss.

It is a long-term disorder, especially found in patients who have suffered from long Covid (here to learn more about those at risk) and which can manifest itself in two different ways:

the first condition called retinal artery occlusion, can cause sudden blurring or loss of vision in one eye and has been found to increase by 29.9% in the period two to 26 weeks after the diagnosis of Covid-19 compared with the period from 26 two weeks before diagnosis;

called retinal artery occlusion, can cause sudden blurring or loss of vision in one eye and has been found to increase by 29.9% in the period two to 26 weeks after the diagnosis of Covid-19 compared with the period from 26 two weeks before diagnosis; the second condition triggers retinal vein occlusions, causes symptoms similar to retinal artery occlusions, and was even more strongly associated with Covid-19, with a 47% increase in the period two to 26 weeks after the diagnosis of Covid-19 compared to the period from 26 two weeks before diagnosis.

Further research, the researchers said, is still needed to establish one cause-and-effect relationship between Covid-19 infection and vascular occlusions retinal. The JAMA Ophthalmology study, for now, has in fact only established an association between the two conditions.

Vision problems and long Covid: the study

The study looked at the conditions of as many as 432,515 patients with no history of retinal vascular occlusions, who were diagnosed with the virus between January 20, 2020 and May 31, 2021, so it also included subjects who had received the vaccine.

What emerged was that patients who were hospitalized were not more likely to develop this disorder over time (compared to those who had a milder form of Covid). However the analysis may have underestimated the risk retinal vascular occlusions among critically ill patients because their conditions may have prevented them from informing healthcare professionals of vision changes.

Furthermore, as already mentioned above, the researchers said that the results seem to suggest that it was not so much Covid that was the cause of these eye problems, how much more. the conditions under which the virus left patients. Specifically, the authors of the JAMA Ophthalmology study theorized that the initial vascular damage caused by the infection may have made some people more vulnerable and exposed to a pre-existing risk of retinal vascular occlusions.

This is just one of the many ailments associated with the cd. long Covid, the evolution of the Coronavirus on which research is now focusing more (together with the discovery of new variants, we talked about it here). Indeed, after overcoming the most critical phase of the emergency, it has become essential for scientists to identify what they are the long-term effects of the diseaseso as to be able to develop any treatments and cures (here, in this regard, who are the subjects considered at risk and what are the “spy” factors).