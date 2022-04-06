COVID: the new XE variant can attack the vaccinated, how many doses are needed to be protected?

with more than 8.5 million cases in the last weekthe coronavirus continues to cause problems globally and the appearance of the new variant XE It already worries Europe, where Italy yesterday registered more than 88,000 new infections and 194 deaths.

In this context, an adviser to the Italian Minister of Health, Robert Hopealert to the possibility that two doses of the vaccine against Covid-19, “not enough” to avoid contagion. “The new XE variant seems more contagious and a person who today has two doses is practically not vaccinated” noted Walter Ricciardi, in dialogue with the radio program Rai 3 Aug.

COVID alert variant XE: the first case was detected outside the country where it was identified, what are the symptoms?



New XE variant of COVID: could it take us back to the beginning of the pandemic?



COVID micron: these are the 9 new symptoms they discovered

XE can attack vaccinated, how many doses are needed to be protected?

The mutation, which has already been detected in more than 600 cases in Great Britain, It is composed of a mixture between micron 1 and micron 2according to the first analyzes on symptoms, duration and incubation.

“And even under observation, there are 600 cases in Great Britain, which in part facilitates the formation of variants also because since February 24 there are no restrictions” pointed Ricciardi.

The mutation, which has already been detected in more than 600 cases in Great Britain, is made up of a mixture between micron 1 and micron 2, according to the first analyzes on symptoms, duration and incubation.

The new variant does not seem to be more lethal, although it is more contagious so the analyzes are focused on avoiding a new wave of infections. “Right now, Great Britain has a 20-hour wait for an ambulance, they say they can’t give answers neither in an emergency nor in an election” insisted the government adviser.

Delving into the impact on vaccinated people, Ricciardo emphasized that “The virus also infects the vaccinated, especially those who have not had the booster” .

“This vaccination is done with 3 doses. A person who today has 2 doses is practically not vaccinated. This disease does not grant permanent immunity, even a recovered person can be infected again” ampl.

The mutation, which has already been detected in more than 600 cases in Great Britain, is made up of a mixture between micron 1 and micron 2, according to the first analyzes on symptoms, duration and incubation.

According to monitoring results in Italy, up to 4% of people are reinfected and some people can be more than twice as infected. “We have to prepare ourselves mentally for a long-lasting battle that does not end with the legal emergency: we must maintain vaccines, green passes, masks and prudent conduct” sentenced Ricciardi.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT COVID-19