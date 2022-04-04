Covid, the new Xe variant: what it is, symptoms, contagiousness and vaccine – Chronicle

Milan, April 4, 2022 – The state of emergency ended last March 31, but Covid continues its run and even appears Xe, a new variant daughter of Omicron 1 and Omicron 2, 10% more contagious.

“The variant is still under observation – explained to Agorà on Rai 3 Walter Ricciardi, advisor to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza – I am here 600 cases in Great Britain, which is the country that facilitates the selection of variants because since 24 February it has no kind of precaution. For the moment it doesn’t seem lethal anymore, but the fact that it is more contagious is worrying because it creates a huge spread of the contagion with the involvement not only of patients but also of health workers “. In addition, he added,” in Great Britain right now to wait for an ambulance it takes as much as 20 hours and the average wait for an elective surgery and ’10 years, this means that citizens are unable to access health services. We have to avoid this. ”

“There are just a few hundred cases registered in the world e being alarmed is premature“, he added the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, lecturer at the State University of Milan, who invites us to “wait and monitor, strengthening surveillance”. “We already know other recombinant variants – he stressed – and there are thousands of variants in general: some become an epidemiological problem, others do not. For now I would limit myself to highlighting the positive aspect”, that is “being able to continue to intercept the emergence of these new variants, so as to study them. Indeed, Italy should also implement its surveillance “. The message of the doctor, medical director of Irccs Galeazzi in Milan, is to avoid unjustified alarmism. Among other things, Pregliasco remarked,” the evolutionary trend of viruses, except stumble, is to become progressively more and more benevolent towards the host. ”In other words, Xe may also prove to be more transmissible, but less aggressive than previous versions of Omicron.

That the end of the emergency does not coincide with that of the Covid-19 pandemic is however also clear looking at the numbers, still decidedly high also in Italy. The Ministry of Health indicates that the new cases in 24 hours were 53,588, against

70,803 of the day before, identified respectively with 364,182 and 477,041 tests, between molecular and rapid antigenic. The positivity rate remained stable at 14.7% (the day before it was 14.8%). The number of deaths is also always high, which in 24 hours went from 129 to 118. The hospitalizations in the ordinary wards return to over 10,000 (with 10,017, 68 more than yesterday), a number that they had not touched since the first last March. In intensive care, there are a total of 489 hospitalized patients, 4 less than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits, and daily entries were 42. In the regions, the greatest daily increases are found in Lazio (6,533), Campania (6,373) and Lombardy (6,371).

There variant Xe is part of the large family of Omicron variant. He affirmed it the World Health Organization (WHO), who in his weekly update on variants considers the Xe the fruit of aa recombination of the two main subtypes of OmicronBA.1-BA.2. “Xe belongs to the Omicron variant until such time as significant differences in transmission and disease characteristics, including severity, are reported,” WHO stressed.

The Xe variant was identified for the first time on January 19th in the UK. So far there are more than 600 people on whom it has been detected. Also Thailand reported his first case of Omicon XE discovered by the Center for Medical Genomics, Ramathibodi Hospital isolated in a Thai patient.

The first estimates, the WHO has always made known, indicate that the Xe variant appears to be about 10% more contagious than BA.2, “however – he added – this data requires further confirmation”.

Still little information about the features of the disease, from symptoms to consequences to the vaccine. “Until now I’m not here sufficient evidence to draw conclusions on the transmissibility, the severity or efficacy of the vaccine “, explained the professor Susan Hopkins, medical consultant of the UK Health Security Agency (Ukhsca), an agency that is monitoring the varinate.

The UK Health Safety Agency further explained that the emergence of recombinant variants is not uncommon and occurs when a individual becomes infected with two or more variants at the same time. In this case there is a “mixing of their genetic material within the patient’s body.” In practice, Xe would have originated in a Covid patient infected with Omicron 1 and Omicron 2.

Recombinants have also recently been discovered XD And XFboth of which resulted from a combined infection of Omicron variant And Delta variant. To date, they have been discovered in the UK 38 cases of XF, but since February they are no longer detected. No wonder, as recombinant variants often go extinct quickly, without becoming variants of concern (VoC) classified by the World Health Organization (WHO), as Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Omicron. On the other hand, 49 cases of XD have been recorded worldwide, most of them in France.