World

Covid, the news in real time

Photo of James Reno James Reno40 mins ago
0 15 Less than a minute




Within “a few weeks” the new variant “will dominate in more countries in the region, pushing health systems to the brink”. Minister Bianchi: “Error extending the Christmas holidays”


  • 22 dec

    10:04

    Ricci (Ali): children infection alarm, immediately Green pass schools

  • 22 dec

    09:56

    Vaccini, Palù (Aifa): today probably ok in Novavax, powerful weapon

  • 22 dec

    09:23

    Basilicata is the only region with empty ICUs

  • 22 dec

    08:26

    In South Korea, 7,456 cases, peak of patients with severe symptoms

  • 22 dec

    07:59

    Whites: Extending Christmas holidays is a mistake

  • 22 dec

    07:53

    Palù: vaccination obligation is an option to consider


Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno40 mins ago
0 15 Less than a minute
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Stabbed to the agent in the name of Mohammed: more blood in France

November 8, 2021

The hero Appu, the brave dog who saved 150 people from a fire in India

3 weeks ago

The “diplomacy” of the drones of Erdogan- Corriere.it

November 6, 2021

falsehood, just look at the data – Time

November 6, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button