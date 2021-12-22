Covid, the news in real time
REAL TIME
WHO: “A new storm is coming in Europe with Omicron”. Minister Bianchi: “Error extending the Christmas holidays”
22 dec
20:24
Aifa, green light for the Novavax vaccine
22 dec
20:04
Thursday at 9:45 Covid control room, in the afternoon the CDM
22 dec
18:52
Covid, Belgium closes cinemas and theaters from December 26th
22 dec
18:33
Emilia-Romagna, “estimated Omicron presence at 20%”
22 dec
18:20
Covid, Usa: Fda gives green light to Pfizer’s pill
22 dec
18:01
Covid, Spain: the mandatory outdoor mask is back
22 dec
17:44
Covid, in Lombardy over 10,000 new cases and 21 deaths
22 dec
17:15
In Gb new peak of cases: over 100 thousand in 24 hours
22 dec
17:08
The third dose will be brought forward to 4 months: Aifa’s green light is awaited
22 dec
17:07
WHO: “3.3 million deaths in 2021, more than HIV, malaria and TB”