Covid, the news in real time

WHO: “A new storm is coming in Europe with Omicron”. Minister Bianchi: “Error extending the Christmas holidays”


  • 22 dec

    20:24

    Aifa, green light for the Novavax vaccine

  • 22 dec

    20:04

    Thursday at 9:45 Covid control room, in the afternoon the CDM

  • 22 dec

    18:52

    Covid, Belgium closes cinemas and theaters from December 26th

  • 22 dec

    18:33

    Emilia-Romagna, “estimated Omicron presence at 20%”

  • 22 dec

    18:20

    Covid, Usa: Fda gives green light to Pfizer’s pill

  • 22 dec

    18:01

    Covid, Spain: the mandatory outdoor mask is back

  • 22 dec

    17:44

    Covid, in Lombardy over 10,000 new cases and 21 deaths

  • 22 dec

    17:15

    In Gb new peak of cases: over 100 thousand in 24 hours

  • 22 dec

    17:08

    The third dose will be brought forward to 4 months: Aifa’s green light is awaited

  • 22 dec

    17:07

    WHO: “3.3 million deaths in 2021, more than HIV, malaria and TB”

MORE UPDATES 19


