Covid, the news in real time
REAL TIME
Identified by the ISS a sequence attributable to the Omicron variant in a patient from Mozambique who had tested positive and had been placed in isolation pending investigations
-
27 nov
20:25
Naples, mother of two unvaccinated twins dies at 31 – VIDEO
-
27 nov
20:24
Omicron variant scares the world – VIDEO
-
27 nov
20:06
Lazio Region asks for passenger lists entered from the red zones
-
27 nov
8:00 pm
Omicron variant, the Campania patient is vaccinated with two doses
-
27 nov
19:57
Omicron variant, the patient from Campania had landed in Milan
-
27 nov
19:19
Iss: Omicron sequence identified in the patient in Campania
-
27 nov
18:51
EU commission meeting on Omicron: more tests and vaccines are needed
-
27 nov
18:46
Germany, two cases of Omicron variant confirmed in Munich
-
27 nov
18:19
Johnson: “Molecular buffer and isolation for those entering Britain”
-
27 nov
18:17
In Italy 12,877 new cases with 596,898 swabs and another 90 deaths