Covid, the news in real time

Identified by the ISS a sequence attributable to the Omicron variant in a patient from Mozambique who had tested positive and had been placed in isolation pending investigations


  • 27 nov

    20:25

    Naples, mother of two unvaccinated twins dies at 31 – VIDEO

  • 27 nov

    20:24

    Omicron variant scares the world – VIDEO

  • 27 nov

    20:06

    Lazio Region asks for passenger lists entered from the red zones

  • 27 nov

    8:00 pm

    Omicron variant, the Campania patient is vaccinated with two doses

  • 27 nov

    19:57

    Omicron variant, the patient from Campania had landed in Milan

  • 27 nov

    19:19

    Iss: Omicron sequence identified in the patient in Campania

  • 27 nov

    18:51

    EU commission meeting on Omicron: more tests and vaccines are needed

  • 27 nov

    18:46

    Germany, two cases of Omicron variant confirmed in Munich

  • 27 nov

    18:19

    Johnson: “Molecular buffer and isolation for those entering Britain”

  • 27 nov

    18:17

    In Italy 12,877 new cases with 596,898 swabs and another 90 deaths

