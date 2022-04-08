Covid: the next steps. Rasi: “Fourth dose for everyone is not needed. On the other hand, a new vaccination campaign in October is essential ”. Masks: “Always indoors even after April”. And finally: “Provide pandemic hospital and dedicated services”

by Giovanni Rodriquez

“The advantage of a fourth dose in subjects already vaccinated with three doses is marginal or completely absent. The third dose, on the other hand, is essential because it confers a cellular and solid memory immunity that protects us from serious illness “. As for the near future, in order to face new emergencies, healthcare should be rethought in three streams: “cure epidemic disease of the moment with dedicated courses or pandemic hospitals; treats normal pathologies in infected patients; planning for all other pathologies “

07 APR –

The advantage of a fourth dose of Covid vaccine in subjects already vaccinated with three doses is marginal or completely absent. Better to wait for October for a booster with the new vaccines on the way. The Xe variant may be even more contagious than omicron, but it’s still early to draw any conclusions. In light of the current epidemiological situation it would be more prudent to wait before eliminating the obligation to wear masks indoors as early as next May. And in view of possible future new pandemics, healthcare should be rethought and reorganized into “three streams”.

Like this Guido Rasiformer Executive Director of the EMA and scientific director of Consulcesi, takes stock of the current situation and what awaits us next autumn.

Professor Rasi, Ema and Ecdc spoke again yesterday on the fourth dose of vaccine against Covid, recommending its administration only to the frail and over 80. We can say that compared to other countries, Italy had taken a far-sighted position by limiting the fourth dose only to immunocompromised?I would say yes, Italy’s line was the most reasonable. A line that wanted to wait for the presence of solid data before taking a public decision that would have involved some complexities since the third dose was already not adequately accepted, so I imagine that a fourth dose extended to the general population would have recorded a further hesitation. Ema and Ecdc expressed themselves very clearly by evaluating the data and drawing conclusions on the basis of which the advantage of a fourth dose of vaccine against Covid in subjects already vaccinated with three doses is marginal or completely absent. This is also quite logical for how we understand the immune response to this virus to be. Encountering the virus again after vaccination or getting another dose of vaccine means creating an antibody spike that lasts 4-8 weeks at the most.

The big problem is that if a person becomes infected with omicron, they will develop specific antibodies against omicron; if, on the other hand, he undergoes a first generation vaccine, ie those currently available, here the specific neutralizing antibodies of the omicron variant are only a part. Thus, not only is the advantage limited in time but it is also absolutely limited in effect. The third dose, on the other hand, is essential because it confers a cellular and solid memory immunity that protects us from severe disease. In other words, with a virus that multiplies at such speed and such multiplicity it is useless to chase it with antibodies but it is essential to have a strong immunological base barrier to counteract severe disease.

Anyway, getting vaccinated is always more beneficial than contracting the virus, right?

Of course, it is always better to avoid contracting the disease and therefore get vaccinated, use masks indoors and take any other form of precaution. And this is because the individual response to the virus is always highly variable. We know that this virus can last for a long time, and we don’t yet know if it will remain permanent in any organ. For most people it could all be resolved with a cold or the flu but for others it could represent something more. And above all, we do not yet know what the effects of this disease may be in the medium to long term.

We could almost overturn the no vax paradigm: rather than fear of the long-term effects of the vaccine, it should be those of the disease that we are concerned about.

Exactly, what was feared about the vaccine is actually true of the virus. For the vaccine, to be honest, we would like to have a long-term effect in terms of protection.

Given the current epidemiological situation, do you think it is reasonable to eliminate the obligation to wear masks indoors from next May?

If the plateau were to remain the current one, I think it would be prudent to wait. On the green pass I don’t think there is any problem in easing the rules since its driving effect on vaccinations has now been exhausted, but as regards the use of masks indoors, it would still take a bit of caution. Among other things, we are not talking about an excessively limiting and invasive measure.

From the United Kingdom, the emergence and growth of a new recombinant variant, the Xe, has been reported. Should we worry?

We must certainly take care of it, worry I would still say no. We are in the same situation we were in at the beginning of December with Omicron. If the Xe variant were to assert itself over the current one, it will prove to be even more infectious. And we already know today that the current variant, in terms of transmissibility, is at the level of measles. But that doesn’t mean it must necessarily be dangerous. We do not have any elements to answer precisely on this variant at the moment. We must therefore insist on surveillance, sequencing and await new data.

Looking to the near future, in all probability a new vaccination campaign against Covid will have to start in the autumn. Will new vaccines be used?

We begin by saying that a highly vaccinated population is a more protected population since a certain amount of immunity is maintained. We will first have to understand if we will be dealing with this or with a new variant. If by hypothesis a variant that escapes the immune response were to appear, it would be a big problem and we would have to start all that work carried out over the last year and a half from the beginning. As for vaccines, two types of products are being worked on: a vaccine designed to respond to the omicron variant should be ready as early as September-October; we are then working on a universal vaccine for coronaviruses, this certainly would be the solution to the problem.

After two years of pandemic and with the succession of several waves of Covid we now know what are the main critical issues in the area and at the hospital level. What to do to be prepared for next autumn-winter?

In a country with high seismic activity, all buildings are slowly being built to meet anti-seismic standards. In a situation with a pandemic tail that we do not know when it will end, a very likely recovery in October and other pandemics that could appear, we need to start thinking about how to structurally respond to this situation by overcoming the logic of the emergency. And therefore, for example, public buildings, hospitals and schools should be equipped with that controlled mechanical ventilation that has already given great results in some experiences. We must think about local transport to avoid gatherings peaks and plan smart working. More specifically to healthcare, this should be rethought in three streams: treatment of the epidemic disease of the moment with dedicated paths if not real pandemic hospitals; treatment of normal pathologies in infected patients; planning for all other pathologies.

Attention, today we are dealing with Covid, tomorrow we do not know if anything else could appear. Even before the pandemic, many hospital infections occurred because there was a patient suffering from a certain disease “x” who was infected in the hospital by the “y” virus. This means that the hospital layout at this time is not designed to hinder and manage infections well without having to resort to the antibiotic. This implies large investments which could however save us a lot of money in assistance as well as in terms of diseases avoided and lives saved. We also need to rethink the amount of staff that we know is currently insufficient. Instead, we must begin to understand which and how many experts to train.

Giovanni Rodriquez

07 April 2022

© All rights reserved



Other articles in Science and Drugs

