Covid, the Northern League controversy over the green pass in restaurants until May: Garavaglia asks for “500 million” of refreshments for the long weekends in April

The package of measures for the exit from Covid restrictions does not convince the League: according to what is learned, the Minister of Tourism Massimo Garavaglia underlined the alleged “inconsistencies” of the provision in providing for thegreen pass obligation in indoor restaurants until May 1stwhile outdoors – and in hotels – the obligation will cease as early as April 1st. Garavaglia then asked to standardize the dates, underlining the need to respond to a category brought to its knees by Covid, and more generally to anticipate the end of the reinforced green pass to April 15. But the request was not implemented because the draft law-decree had already obtained the approval of the Regions. “I officially asked 500 million to the Ministry of Health for the damage caused in April “for” i two ruined bridgesthat of Easter and that of April 25 “, Garavaglia vented with theHandle at the end of the Council of Ministers.

The Minister of Health responded indirectly at a press conference Roberto Speranza: “It is inappropriate to contradict the economic restart with health security,” he said. “The recent history of Italy has shown that a safe country from a health point of view grows more and better. Without such a strong health service we would not have grown by 6.5%, without measures such as the Green pass and the vaccination obligation we would not have had those development data. My opinion is that not alone there is no contrast between health security and the restart of the country, but that one is the premise of the other “. And the premier Mario Draghi he said he was “intrigued” by the calculation made by Garavaglia to justify the 500 million in damages, specifying however that the government is ready to give the necessary answers.