Covid, the numbers of the Cuban vaccine and why the WHO has not yet approved it

The vaccines developed and produced in Cuba, a country that boasts one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, have shown, at least according to preliminary studies, that they can work against Covid-19 and, due to the technology they exploit, could also help many. Low-income countries in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. In fact, these are “protein subunit” vaccines, since they use “protein compounds” of the virus. As reported by the CNBC, these vaccines “are cheap to produce, can be manufactured on a large scale and do not require deep freezing”. But, to date, they have not yet been authorized by the World Health Organization (WHO), due to a problem related to the standards that WHO itself requires for the plants where vaccines must be produced and which, according to local authorities, do not would be fair standards.

The point of the situation

deepening





Covid in Italy and in the world: the latest news of January 19. LIVE

What happens then? The Corriere della Sera took stock of the situation, explaining that the same protein subunit vaccines take longer to manufacture than those with messenger RNA currently in use. But not only that, because they have been tested in fewer countries, also considering the political isolation that concerns Cuba. Therefore, medical experimentation, in general, took longer. The Finlay Institute, which in the country is an institution for the production of human vaccines, has stated that it will present the data and documents necessary for WHO approval by next April. And the Cuban experts, as mentioned, have also protested against the World Health Organization, contesting the latter’s desire to lengthen the approval process by introducing industrial standards that cannot be prosecuted for a low-income country.

Cuban vaccines and their effectiveness

Regarding their effectiveness, Cuban vaccines have shown encouraging results, continues the Corriere della Sera. Of all five developed in the country, including Abdala, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus, according to a preliminary study not yet reviewed, the Soberana 02 vaccine would have recorded an efficacy of over 90% in protecting against infection. symptomatic of the Delta variant, if inoculated “in combination with a related vaccine, a particular technology developed by Cuban research centers”. In fact, according to what is also reported by the renowned scientific journal “Nature”, a double dose of Soberana 02 is combined with one of Soberana Plus, a vaccine that is based only on the Rbd protein, thus conferring a protection of 92.4% against Delta variant. As for the Abdala vaccine, which Cuba has already started exporting to Vietnam and in the second quarter of 2022 it should also be exported to Mexico, according to Cuban researchers it would have shown an efficacy of over 90%, again against the Delta variant. While the data concerning the behavior towards the Omicron variant are not yet.