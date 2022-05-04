Covid, the obligation of masks at work remains until June

CGIL: good to keep Protocol in all its parts –

“It is good to maintain the validity of the Protocol as it is in all its parts, and we consider it useful to make a subsequent and first check in June”. This was stated by the confederal secretary of the CGIL, Francesca Re David, at the end of the meeting. The protocol contains all the rules ranging from the use of masks to sanitation, organization and management of spaces. For the national secretary “it is important that today both Inail and the Ministry of Health reiterated in their speech that the Covid risks are still present. We therefore believe it is essential that the Protocol and the committees continue to play their essential role in the face of a pandemic that is unfortunately not over yet “. “At this moment – reiterates King David – the most useful thing to do is to keep everything already defined by the Protocol with a first check in June”.

Uil: masks will always be provided by employers –

The Uil confederal secretary, Ivana Veronese, confirms: “The masks will continue to be provided by employers as personal protective equipment and the other measures present must also be respected. Company or territorial / sectoral committees will continue to play an important role active”. “By June we will update the protocol, but certainly, as far as Uil is concerned, as long as there is a risk of contagion, there will be both the national protocol and those that have been

signed in the sectors / supply chains “, concludes Veronese.