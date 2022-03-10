Covid, the occupancy of beds in Puglia has been stable for 5 days. Other 4,155 cases and 15 deaths

BARI – The percentage decline in the occupancy of beds by Covid patients in Apulian hospitals has stopped: according to Agenas monitoring, in the medical wards the employment rate is equal to 19%, stable for five days now, while the average Italian fell to 13%. Even in the ICU for five days, the occupation of beds by Covid patients is stable at 6%, in this case, however, in line with the Italian average.

THE BULLETIN – There are 4,155 new coronavirus cases detected in Puglia out of 29,169 daily tests performed, with an incidence of 14.2% which is very low compared to yesterday when it reached 26.3%. 15 people died (yesterday there were 20).

Of the 75,364 people currently positive, 531 are hospitalized in a non-critical area (yesterday they were 544), while the number of people in intensive care remained stable at 31.

Even today the province of Lecce is the most affected due to the new infections of 1,305, while in the Bari area there have been 1,162. This is the distribution in the other provinces: Foggia: 595; Taranto, 444; Brindisi, 328; Bat, 287; residents outside the region, 24 and 10 of the province in definition.