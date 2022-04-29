Covid: the Omicron 4 – Sanità variant isolated at San Gerardo di Monza

Variant BA.4, the new Omicron sub-variant under consideration by the World Health Organization (WHO), was isolated and genotyped at the Microbiology laboratory of the San Gerardo Hospital in Monza, directed by Dr. Annalisa Cavallero. San Gerardo himself makes it known.

“The new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus – reads the note – was identified a few hours ago and until now had not yet been sequenced in Italy”.

The laboratory, which daily carries out the work of genotyping the virus, is part of the Lombard and Italian network of laboratories that deal with the identification and isolation of variants. “Finding variants quickly is essential to best practice treatments – underlines the general manager of ASST Monza Silvano Casazza -. In this particular circumstance I am proud of the work done by our laboratory, among the first in Italy for quality”.

“I congratulate the Microbiology laboratory of the San Gerardo Hospital in Monza – comments the Vice President and Welfare Councilor of the Lombardy Region Letizia Moratti -, a true research excellence and which confirms the careful and maximum vigilance that the Lombardy Region maintains on Covid- 19 “.