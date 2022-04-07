Covid: The omicron outbreak in Shanghai smashes the record for daily cases in China despite strict confinement | Society

More than 20,000 new infections. China, which until the arrival of the omicron variant had managed to keep its covid infections at just a few dozen a day for two years according to official data, has pulverized its record of infections in 24 hours this Wednesday and already doubles the figures of just five years ago. days. Almost 90% of the cases, more than 17,000, occur in confined Shanghai, where discontent and complaints are growing about the poor condition of the quarantine centers and problems distributing food to households in isolation.

China’s most cosmopolitan metropolis, with 26 million inhabitants, has been transformed into “a ghost town”, describes Bettina Schön-Behanzin, Shanghai director of the European Chamber of Commerce. The streets are deserted. The shops closed. Some companies and factories have asked some of their employees to sleep on the premises to ensure that essential operations are carried out and that production does not stop.

Some of the neighborhoods in Shanghai went into lockdown 10 days ago, and the entire city was locked down last Friday. The isolation should have been lifted this Tuesday, but given the number of cases, more than 16,000 new infections in this Wednesday’s report, nobody dares to guess when the residents will finally be able to regain their freedom.

Yes, a break has been achieved in one of the most controversial measures, the one that dictated that infected children whose parents were healthy would have to be admitted without contact with their families. After a barrage of complaints on social networks, and a formal protest from foreign consulates, this Wednesday the Shanghai authorities announced that minors in this situation who suffer from “special needs” may be accompanied by their parents. These must expressly request it from the hospitals, and they will have to sign a document in which they are responsible for the consequences.

But the complaints continue, and the denunciations about the effect that the confinement is having on daily life and business. “We are seeing a serious shortage of essential products,” says Schön-Behanzin. In some neighborhoods, the neighborhood committees have sent packages with fresh vegetables to their residents, given the difficulties in obtaining food and basic necessities. In others, residents who only had food for four days — the time the lockdown was originally supposed to last — see their reserves dwindle and availability on e-shopping and delivery apps runs out in a matter of seconds each day.

“There are people who say that they get up at four in the morning and try to order food for themselves and their parents, because especially for older people this is a nightmare. A kind of black market has developed in which astronomical figures are demanded for fruit and vegetables”, explains the director of the chamber of commerce. “Some residents have started to receive some supplies from the municipal government distribution channels, but a few vegetables are not enough to sustain people in a lockdown.”

Zhao, a creative arts worker confined since last Friday in the Xuhui district of western Shanghai, is one of those affected: although he and his roommate shopped the day before the lockdown, they only calculated vegetables for four days. “Some neighborhood committees have sent bags of fresh produce to their residents, but not ours,” he explains over the phone. Since then, like many others in the city, they have tried to get their hands on fresh vegetables by buying in bulk, through purpose-built groups on social media. No success, so far. “They require us to buy too much quantity and we do not reach the minimum. At least we have plenty of boxes of instant noodles to go around,” he consoles himself.

More information

The deputy director of the municipal Commerce Commission, Liu Min, has assured that the authorities are trying to solve the bottlenecks in supplies and guarantee the distribution of fresh food to the entire population. Efforts are focused on sending products from other provinces, and on increasing the network of available delivery men: many, like the rest of the city, are confined.

Other complaints affect the long queues to undergo tests and the state of some of the 62 quarantine centers. This Wednesday, the municipal government announced that the large national convention center, with an area of ​​150,000 square meters, will temporarily become an observation center with a capacity for 40,000 people. His critics denounce that these places lack showers and that inmates are recommended to wear disposable underwear. “They are places of super contagion, where it is very easy to get infected,” says Schön-Benhazin.

About 200 million people, or a seventh of China’s total population, are under some form of lockdown, according to calculations by Japan’s Nomura bank, cited by Reuters. Cities like Jilin, in the northeast and with 9 million inhabitants, have been experiencing this situation for about a month. Key ports such as Tianjin or Shenzhen have also experienced similar measures. But Shanghai is, so far, the biggest case of confinement in China since the lockdown of Wuhan and almost the entire province of Hubei, of 60 million inhabitants, at the beginning of the pandemic. And it has put to the test the national strategy of covid zero, which imposes mass tracing and testing, and the centralized quarantine of all those infected and their contacts.

The Chinese economic capital has indicated this Wednesday that it will carry out a new round of tests – a combination of PCR and antigen tests – on all its inhabitants, after the one completed on Monday. Movement restrictions will continue until all results have been analyzed. In a move reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic, Beijing has sent 38,000 doctors from other provinces and 2,000 military personnel to bolster health care during the crisis.

With no sign that Shanghai will return to normal imminently, analysts have begun to warn of the economic costs of the “dynamic zero covid” strategy. In a note, the Natixis investment bank warns of the effect of this policy on consumption and calculates that indicators such as traffic mobility on highways fell drastically in March and, although above those of the same period of 2020 —in the first wave of the pandemic—, are well below those of 2021.

During this week’s bridge in China for the Qingming festival (similar to All Souls’ Day in Western culture), the Ministry of Tourism recorded 75 million vacation trips, 26.2% less than the previous year and only 68% of those made in 2019. Schön-Behanzin points out that, although the Shanghai authorities have technically kept the city’s port, the most important in China, operational, its activity has dropped by 40% in the last week compared to to the previous one, without other neighbors, such as Ningbo, being able to completely alleviate this decline.

But, despite the fact that so far this year it has introduced some relaxation measure, such as accepting antigen tests, Beijing has shown no signs of considering a radical change in its strict policy against covid. Among other reasons, due to the low percentage of vaccinations among the older population. Among those over seventy years of age, only half have the complete guideline.

“China must unhesitatingly adhere to the dynamic zero covid policy” and act “quickly as coronavirus cases rise,” Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, stressed at a press conference on Wednesday.