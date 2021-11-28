Covid, the Omicron variant scares the world: Israel closes its borders

The fearsome Omicron variant of Covid discovery in South Africa is increasingly alarming Europe. Because after Belgium it managed to break through the borders also in the United Kingdom, in Germany, in Italy.

And above all in Holland where 61 passengers, arriving with flights from South Africa, and positive results have contracted the new variant. London has responded decisively: by imposing the obligation of masks in shops and on buses, by reintroducing the obligation of molecular testing and quarantine until the result for anyone entering British territory.

Moreover, the speed of Omicron’s propagation scares the whole of the Old Continent, grappling with several suspected cases, while the EU has decided to strengthen tests and speed up vaccinations. The B.1.1.529 strain, discovered only a few days ago in South Africa and classified as “worrying” by the WHO for the large number of mutations, has already managed to circumvent the blocking of travel from various Southern African countries ordered by Europeans , and not only.

Israel closes its borders

Israel has decided to completely close its borders to prevent the arrival of people infected with the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus, after yesterday announcing the interruption of flights from abroad. It is learned from official sources.

In Japan restrictions for 3 other African countries

Japan adds three other African countries to the list of nations for which the quarantine obligation began on Saturday, after the discovery of the new variant of Covid-19, originated in South Africa. The countries are Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia, and are added to Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe, as well as South Africa itself. “The government responds urgently to the risk of the virus spreading, and we will do everything in our power to better control the borders,” said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Travelers from the nine countries will be subjected to a 10-day period of quarantine in facilities set up by the health authorities, during which three swabs will be performed: on the third and sixth day and at the end of isolation.

Australia, 2 Omicron cases from South Africa

Australia has announced that it has diagnosed two infections of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus on passengers from South Africa.

Washington commends South Africa’s transparency

The United States praised South Africa for its ‘transparency’ with the rest of the world after the discovery of the Omicron variant, while Pretoria claims to feel “punished” and treated unfairly, with its citizens treated as non-grateful people. In a telephone conversation between United States Foreign Minister Antony Blinken and his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor, “Secretary of State Blinken commended South African scientists for the rapid identification of the Omicron variant,” the State Department said in a note. He also praised “the South African government for its transparency in sharing this information, which should serve as a model for the world,” added US diplomacy. Travel bans issued by many countries against South Africans amount to “punishing South Africa for its advanced genomic sequencing and its ability to detect new variants faster,” the South African government complained, two days after the discovery was announced. of the Omicron variant. “Sometimes we get punished for being transparent and doing things fast,” lamented South African virology star Tulio de Oliveira, whose team took over the variant. Conversely, the US accuses Beijing of waiting too long to share crucial information on the outbreak, saying more transparent management could have helped stop the spread of the virus.

