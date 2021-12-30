Covid, the Omicron variant scourges Europe – Chronicle

The Omicron variant is now rampant all over the world andWHO launches yet another alarm. The World Health Organization has communicated that the number of Covid-19 cases recorded around the world increased by 11% last week compared to the previous seven days: the largest increase took place in the Americas. According to the UN agency, there have been almost 4.99 million new cases reported worldwide from 20 to 26 December. Europe, reports the Associated Press, accounted for more than half of the total new counts, with 2.84 million, even if this toll only corresponds to a 3% increase compared to the previous week. New cases in the Americas increased 39% to nearly 1.48 million and the region had the second highest infection rate with 144.4 new cases per 100,000 residents after Europe (304.6 new cases per 100,000 residents ). The United States alone has recorded over 1.18 million cases, an increase of 34%. New cases reported in Africa increased by 7% to nearly 275,000.









Yesterday Italy, the United States, France and Great Britain recorded the absolute record of infections from the onset of the disease. In our country 78,313 positivity were detected, in Great Britain 128,471, in France 179,807 and in the United States even 512,533. The highest number of cases has also been recorded in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic: 21,657, a much lower figure than those of the nations already mentioned but which becomes impressive if you consider that it is more than double that recorded in the Hellenic country. previous day. From the US to Russia here is a map of the contagion in the world.

use

Covid hospitalizations in New York children’s hospitals have increased fivefold, doubled in Washington DC, while nationally the increase is 35 percent. The easy transmissibility of the Omicron variant coincides with the holiday period that favors gatherings, ending up infecting thousands of minors. Doctors expect the data to deteriorate in the coming days. “I think we will end up with numbers never seen before – Stanley Spinner, chief physician and vice president at Texas Children’s Pediatrics in Houston admitted to CNN – Cases will continue to increase as on New Year’s Eve many people will gather for the celebrations. “In the first week of December, in hospitals Twenty-two minors had been hospitalized in New York, 109 were admitted last week.









Germany

Germany has reported 40,043 new coronavirus cases daily and 414 deaths, according to data published by the Robert Koch Institute. The new figures bring the national contagion balance to 7,066,412. The total number of coronavirus victims in the country instead rises to 111,219 deaths.

England

Yesterday the record of daily infections was recorded since the beginning of the Covid pandemic: 117,093 infections, exceeding the previous record of 113,628 cases on Christmas Day. In the United Kingdom there were 129,471 cases, with 18 deaths, but the data are incomplete due to the holiday period, as highlighted by the British authorities. As for Wales, the 12,378 cases considered in today’s national count also include infections on Christmas and Boxing Day. While for Scotland and Northern Ireland there are no definitive data.

Poland

Poland has recorded 794 Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest daily toll in the country’s fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Health Waldemar Kraska to the Polsat News broadcaster. The country also reported another 15,571 new daily cases of coronavirus, despite the tightening of restrictions decided by the Warsaw authorities to contain the infections.









France

Yesterday 417 patients were admitted to intensive care services in France, compared to 328 on Monday, for a total of 3,416 people assisted in the departments specialized in the treatment of the most serious cases. As for vaccines, a total of 51,676,653 people completed the planned vaccinations, equal to 76.6% of the population since the start of the vaccination campaign. The unvaccinated, aged 12 and over, are 5.3 million. More than one million of them are aged 65 and over. The recall campaign proceeds rapidly: the third inoculated doses were 23,059,934. Meanwhile, the government has decided that the nightclubs, which had already been closed for a month in early December, will remain closed for another three weeks in January.

Scandinavia

Scandinavia is among the European regions that is facing a very rapid rise in infections. In fact, Denmark records the highest rate of infections in the world: according to data from the past few hours, 1,612 out of 100,000 inhabitants are positive for Covid. And Finland, after a lightning-fast meeting of the government, has decided to run for cover in the most drastic way: by banning, with some exceptions, all unvaccinated foreigners over the age of 16 from entering the country. Non-residents vaccinated, on the other hand, will still have to undergo the swab in the 48 hours prior to their entry, in the wake of what has been decided in recent days by Italy and a growing number of European countries.









Malta

The explosion of new infections from Covid in Malta continues. In the last week there have been numbers never seen since the start of the pandemic. The new record, with 1.298 in 24 hours just set yesterday, was smashed today with 1.337. In proportion to the resident population, it is as if over 160 thousand had been registered in Italy. The maximum of new daily positivity in the previous phases was 510 on 10 March. The number of active cases doubled in five days: they were 4,469 on December 24, they have risen to almost nine thousand today (8,956). On the other hand, in a country second only to Portugal in Europe in terms of fully vaccinated residents, the hospitalization rate relative to the number of active cases falls. Currently 82 (0.91%) patients in the Covid departments of the archipelago are stopped. They were 70 (1.57%) on Christmas Eve. 99% of new positives in Malta report few symptoms, mostly similar to those of a common cold or a mild flu.







