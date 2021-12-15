Covid, the Omicron variant threatens the world: “Staggering data is coming” – Foreign

Rome, December 15, 2021 – La Omicron variant threatens the world and there are more and more cries of alarm. The latest comes from the director of the ECDC Andrea Ammon who explained that vaccines are not enough, but, to reduce the transmission of the contagious mutation, “a rapid introduction of non-pharmaceutical measures” is necessary, including distancing. Measures to ward off those “disconcerting data“that according to reports from Jenny Harries, head of the UK Health Safety Agency are on the way because of what” is probably the most significant threat for public health since the beginning of the pandemic. “The new mutation cannot fail to worry theEurope and the world divided between the Delta variant and the fear of a flash diffusion of Omicron which, according to the ECDC, will dominate within the first two months of 2022.

The only good news today, for the moment, is there drop in incidence of infections Covid in Germany, which breathes life into a country that only a week ago recorded record values ​​in addition to 420 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. But the infections remain high, 51 thousand in the last 24 hours, and shows no sign of decreasing the number of dead. Right on the front of the victims today in the United States the tragic threshold of 800 thousand and deaths continue to bring her to her knees Russia which now proceeds at a rate of more than a thousand deaths a day.

The downward trend in the incidence of infections continues in Germany, although the numbers are still high. The incidence over seven days now stands at 353 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, while yesterday it was at 375 and a week ago at 427. In the last 24 hours they were recorded 51.3011 infections And 453 dead, while last Wednesday there were 69,601 cases and 527 deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,613,730 infections and 106,680 deaths have been recorded in Germany.

The number of patients in resuscitation “should exceed 3,000 very quickly and reach 4,000 around the holidays“at the end of the year: the government spokesman Gabriel Attal said at the end of the council of ministers in Paris. Attal specified that the” white plans implemented in various regions will allow for organization and avoid congestion in hospitals at the end of the year ” However, it does not rule out “new decisions by the weekends.” “We will meet in the next few days (…) to take the necessary measures,” he said, mentioning, among other things, an acceleration of the vaccination campaign and recalls, the strengthening of border controls, as well as the adoption of “the necessary recommendations for family celebrations”. The French spokesman finally warned that yesterday “there were about 1,700 people hospitalized and about 400 in resuscitation, the pressure will continue to grow in the coming weeks “.

In the United States, the apocalyptic threshold of 800 thousand victims for Covid since the beginning of the pandemic. And the fear for the expansion of Omicron is becoming more pressing, which according to the latest data in the USA would represent about 3% of cases. The immediate future does not look rosy: a forecasting model from the University of Washington predicts a total of over 880,000 deaths in the United States by March 1. “Almost all the people who die now are dying of preventable deaths“said Chris Beyrer, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.” And that’s because they are not immunized“.

In Russia in the last 24 hours they have been recorded 28,363 new cases of Covid e 1,142 deaths, as reported by the national coronavirus operations center, imaged by TASS. The BBC reports that more than 537,000 people died in the country between April 2020 and October 2021 after the disease was confirmed or suspected, according to Russian state statistics agency Rosstat.