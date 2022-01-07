Covid, the Order of Doctors of Naples: “You risk the black code in which doctors have to decide who to treat”

«The situation is critical, we need help now. Rome decides for a drastic measure ». This is the alarm of the president of the Order of Doctors of Naples, Bruno Zuccarelli, after a confrontation with colleagues from the hospitals of Naples and its province.

«Neither in the aftermath of the first lockdown – he explains – nor in the 2nd and 3rd wave, the situation was so serious, now we risk losing control. What is decided today will take effect in 10-15 days. If we want to avoid the worst, we must act immediately, do not put us in a position to have to apply the black code “, he concluded referring to the medical path to decide who to treat and who not.

Covid, hospitals under pressure: line of fire trucks at the entrance to the Cotugno in Naples



Zuccarelli also underlines that university doctors, general practitioners, outpatient specialists, 118 doctors and doctors working in every other field are now subjected to a stress that is no longer manageable and risk burnout. «The spread – he explains – of the Omicron variant has brought hospitals, medical clinics and emergency networks to their knees, and what emerges today is only the tip of the iceberg. Within a week or two at the most, if we do not intervene now, we risk seeing in Naples what unfortunately we saw in Lombardy two years ago ».

The order of doctors underlines that the enormous infectious capacity of the virus is causing an enormous number of accesses to the emergency room and intensive care units, a number of patients that the regional health system will not be able to manage very soon. It is no coincidence that ASL and Hospitals have already started the conversion of departments and have interrupted many outpatient and surgical activities of choice. In most cases, the strategic directions have already taken steps to revoke holidays and permits, the doctors underline: “An extremely serious measure that should make us understand how dramatic the scenario is”, comments Zuccarelli, who then also addresses the issue of attacks in the emergency room.

Covid, in Palermo there are no more places in the hospital, ambulances in line and sirens in protest



“Due to the prolonged waiting times and the impossibility of taking charge of less serious situations, the tension is skyrocketing. Colleagues who work in an emergency – he says – are afraid. Insults and assaults are on the agenda and often the security guards are not in a position to prevent the passage from words to de facto ways ”.