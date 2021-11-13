Covid, the (partial) lockdown has started in the Netherlands – Corriere.it

From today, for three weeks, bars and restaurants will close at 8 pm and non-essential goods shops at 6 pm. Fans away from the stadiums. Expanded the range of places where the green pass must be shown

After the British wave, the virus lengthens its pace on the continent, And after the lockdown for the no vax announced in Austria, the closures are back in the Netherlands. The plan announced yesterday by Prime Minister Mark Rutte, leaves today and will last three weeks. The measures implemented include the closure of bars and restaurants at 8 pm and of non-essential goods shops at 6 pm. Away the fans from the stadiums. Expanded the range of places where the green pass must be shown. The government has also requested that no more than four people be accommodated in the house.

The virus everywhere, Baffled Rutte said in a TV message to the nation adding that, with the partial lockdown, a severe blow will be dealt to the rise of the infections. New cases in 24 hours exceeded 16,000 yesterday for the second consecutive day, well beyond the previous record of nearly 13,000 cases per day in December 2020.

The new wave is putting a strain on hospitals across the country. The Dutch government is also considering to restrict access to indoor premises for unvaccinated, a measure that requires parliamentary approval.

The return to restrictions marks one breakthrough in the Dutch government’s line of fighting the virus which until last month was convinced of being able to avoid new closures thanks to its high vaccination rate, which reached 85%.

A turnaround that is difficult for some to accept: last night in The Hague police used a water cannon to disperse the protesters who were throwing stones and fireworks at the new partial lockdown. About 200 protesters clashed with riot police and mounted officers outside the Ministry of Justice, where Premier Mark Rutte was holding a press conference to announce the new health restrictions.