Covid, the Paxlovid antiviral pill in all pharmacies: available with a prescription

The oral antiviral Paxlovid, used in the early treatment of Covid-19, will be available in all pharmacies in the national territory upon presentation of a specific medical prescription. An agreement was signed today between the Ministry of Health, Aifa, Federfarma Servizi, Federfarma, Assofarm, Farmacie Unite and Adf which will make the drug dispensable using the methods provided for distribution on behalf (DPC).

A further step in the fight against Covid

“Our Intermediate Distribution Companies, the central link in the drug supply chain, will make it possible to provide the population with an indispensable tool to face this new phase of the pandemic, in the context of the public service carried out by wholesalers: a further step to contribute to the good outcome of the treatment from Covid19 »explains the president of Federfarma Servizi Antonello Mirone.

«We are ready for the distribution of innovative drugs in full safety and efficiency, in strict compliance with the Guidelines for the Good Distribution of medicines, which underpin the professionalism of the daily activities of our companies. Despite the profound economic difficulties that the Intermediate Distribution has been representing for some time and in several locations to the Government, Federfarma Servizi has responded with a great sense of social responsibility to the request of AIFA and the Ministry of Health, once again offering our active contribution to protection of the health of our country ”, concludes Mirone.