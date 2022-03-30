Covid, the “perfect” variant arrives: what changes

The future of Covid-19? And who can say: now we are grappling with the sub-variant Omicron 2, after who knows. For sure, Sars-CoV-2 will continue to change also because “ there is no reason, at least from a biological point of view, for the virus not to continue to evolve “. This evolution, however, is not necessarily bad news as we have observed for months with the Omicron variant, the least lethal of all the variants so much so that it is allowing to reopen safely, decreeing the end of the state of emergency.

“It will continue to evolve”

It is clear, however, that a global pandemic that has lasted for two years and a handful of months cannot be erased with a swipe of a sponge like chalk on a blackboard. Experts are divided between those who argue that Covid will become like any seasonal flu virus and those who favor a variant capable of supplanting the current one. The next one would be called, Greek alphabet in hand, “Pi”, but no one can predict whether it will be better or worse than the current one. In an in-depth study published by New York Times, some world experts have stated that there are still two thousand le mutations possible in the part of the virus that attacks human cells. Today, more than measles, it has an extraordinary reproductive capacity but we do not know if it will become even more contagious or reverse in some way.

“This is how he will refine his weapons”

Vaccines are the answer to everything: they are saving us from a very serious disease and protect the organism whenever Sars-CoV-2 should “knock” on our cells. It is true that Omicron manages to evade our antibodies but it does so in a harmless way, certainly not comparable to Beta, Gamma or Delta, variants that are less fast to spread but much worse, just think that they penetrated into the lungs while Omicron stops in the throat. An abyss, from this point of view. However, experts believe that the virus may “ sharpen your weapons “to infect vaccinated or already infected subjects and cause the infection again but without fear.” The future could look like seasonal flu, where new variations cause waves of cases every year. If this happens, the vaccines will have to be updated regularly like the flu vaccines “ .

Nature’s “prediction”

Some scholars have published a work on Nature where they lean towards the half-empty glass: although evolution is unpredictable, they embrace the line that leads to a more serious disease. “ There prospect of future variants with the potentially disastrous combination of the ability to reinfect due to immune leak along with the high virulence is unfortunately very real “. Covid is characterized by a rapid antigenic evolution, in practice a continuous modification of the viral profile based on the host’s immune reactions. Hence the immune leak, that is, a lower ability of the immune system to prevent reinfection. However, as in the case of Omicron, in 99% of the vaccinated it causes nothing serious apart from a little fever and some muscle pain which resolves in a few days.

“We do not exclude new variants”

Without any alarmism but with professionalism, Professor Carlo Federico Pernodirector of the Microbiology Unit at the Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital in Rome, explained to al Corriere della Sera that the arrival of a new variant cannot be ruled out “p because Omicron infects tens of millions of people every day “According to a study published in Lancet, the population infected by Covid-19 in the world would be three times higher than the official number. The more it circulates, the more it becomes infected, but as long as it is under control, as we do now, we sleep soundly and patience with the masks and a little more attention to which we have been accustomed for two years now. Indeed, the pandemic has brought a newfound sense of hygiene that was not there before.