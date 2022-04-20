Covid, the point on the contagion in Brescia and in Italy

Do you want to advertise on this site?

The number of people admitted to the Lombard intensive care units decreased by one unit, now 35. Compared to 21,875 swabs carried out, 2,329 new positives are instead. The positivity rate is 10.6%, down from yesterday. This is what emerges from the data on Covid from the Lombardy Region. The number of people admitted to ordinary wards is up by 31 (1,147). Four deaths, bringing the overall total to 39,658.

These are the new cases by province: Milan 793, of which 406 in Milan city; Bergamo 151; Brescia 365; Como 67; Cremona 39; Lecco 65; Lauds 19; Mantua 101; Monza and Brianza 211; Pavia 184; Sondrio 43; Varese 183.

In Italy

There are 27,214 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours in Italy, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 18,380. On the other hand, the victims are 127, an increase compared to the 79 recorded yesterday.

1,208,279 people currently positive for Covid, 8,564 fewer in the last 24 hours. A total of 15,758,002 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 161,893. The discharged and healed are 14,387,830, an increase of 35,763 compared to yesterday.

There are 174,098 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 105,739. The positivity rate is 15.6%, down from 17.4% yesterday. 422 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 11 more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 38. The people admitted to the ordinary wards return to over 10 thousand: they are 10,214, or 274 more than yesterday.

Read here the GdB on newsstands today

the GdB on newsstands today Subscribe to the GdB newsletters. For all your interests, you can have a free newsletter to read comfortably in the email.

reproduction reserved © www.giornaledibrescia.it