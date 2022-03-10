Covid, the possible brain effects: damage to hearing, smell and memory

A new study from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom measured a deleterious impact on brain tissues when comparing patients recovered from the coronavirus and subjects who have never contracted Sars-CoV-2 infection. Specifically, the results of the research, published in Nature, indicate that Covid-19 could cause damage to the areas of the brain that regulate hearing, smell and memory, even in cases of mild disease. However, at the moment it is not yet clear what the functional implications are, nor if the damage is reversible. (COVID: THE LATEST NEWS LIVE – COVID VACCINE: DATA AND GRAPHICS ON ADMINISTRATIONS IN ITALY, REGION BY REGION)

To carry out the study, the Oxford researchers studied the changes in the brains of 785 subjects between the ages of 51 and 81, whose data is collected by the British biobank. Each participant underwent cognitive tests and two brain scans, averaging 38 months apart. Between the two scans, 401 participants tested positive for the coronavirus. 15 of them were hospitalized.

Analysis of the brain scans found various long-term effects following the infection (with an average of 141 days among participants who received a diagnosis of Covid and the second imaging scan), including greater reduction in thickness. of the gray matter in the orbitofrontal cortex and in the parahippocampal gyrus, of the regions associated with smell and memory of events.

In addition, subjects who had contracted Covid-19 showed evidence of tissue damage in regions associated with the olfactory cortex, an area linked to the sense of smell, and an average reduction in the size of the entire brain. Among the participants affected by Covid-19, greater cognitive decline was also observed between the two scans, associated with atrophy of a brain region known as the cerebellum, which is linked to cognition.