Covid, the Premier League risks suspension for the Omicron variant

Three new Chelsea players tested positive for the new variant. Several coaches have asked the FA to intervene, but the championship will not stop

The variant Omicron Covid is putting England and the UK on the corner Premier League. After the postponement of Leicester-Tottenham, the situation is close to collapse and the three new positive players registered by Chelsea have raised the alert. The match between the Blues and Everton will be played. Several coaches have asked the Football Association – in vain – to intervene with drastic measures, fearing the risk of a suspension of the championship, averted by an official statement from the Premier League: “Let’s move forward with more security measures.”

In fact, in the next few hours, communications of new matches postponed are expected because the contagion situation is out of control. Also Leicester-Tottenham will not be played because among the Foxes there have been new cases of positive players, as among Conte’s Spurs, the first team to be afflicted by it.

Also al Chelsea after the case of Mateo Kovacicimmediately isolated, three new positive players appeared and Thursday night’s match against Everton was at great risk, also because Tuchel’s team group in the afternoon of the match was subjected to a new round of tampons.

Also to Brentford things are no better. The match against Manchester United on Tuesday was postponed after they were forced to close their training center for positive cases (13 in total), as well as the match between Burnley and Watford on Wednesday skipped two hours before football. start after the Hornets announced a positivity in the team group.

Both the coach of the Brentford Thomas Frank that the technician of the Leicester Brendan Rodgers they asked for the intervention of the Football Association, asking for the postponement of the entire round of the Premier League and the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup scheduled for midweek: “Players, coaches and managers all want to play. But everyone’s health must be the priority – commented Rodgers -. With more players available, the product is better. “

Premier League response: “Let’s move on”

“We note that many clubs are facing a problematic situation due to the infections from Covid-19, but the intention of the league is to continue with the current calendar with the games played in safety. The health and well-being of all those involved remains our priority “.

The Covid situation in the Premier League:

Brentford

13 confirmed cases of Omicron variant between players and staff.

Leicester

Several positive players, game with Tottenham postponed.

Manchester United

The exact number of cases is unknown, but after the postponement of the match against Brentford, the match against Brighton on Saturday was also postponed.

Brighton

Outbreak within the club with 3-4 players tested positive.

Norwich

Dean Smith is waiting to know the extent of the impact of Covid on his team group. The match against West Ham is in doubt.

Watford

The number of positive cases is unknown, but the match against Burnley has been postponed a few hours before kick-off.

Tottenham

The first team impacted by the Omicron variant, has already had to skip the matches against Brighton and Rennes with a double-digit number of cases between players and staff.

Chelsea

Three more positive players from the first team than the first, Mateo Kovacic.