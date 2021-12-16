Covid, the Premier League risks suspension for the Omicron variant

Three new Chelsea players tested positive for the new variant. Several coaches have asked the FA to intervene

The variant Omicron Covid is putting England and the UK on the corner Premier League. After the postponement of Leicester-Tottenham, the situation is close to collapse and the three new positive players registered by Chelsea have raised the alert. Several coaches have asked the Football Association to intervene with drastic measures and the risk of a suspension of the championship until mid-January is present.

In fact, in the next few hours, communications of new matches postponed are expected because the contagion situation is out of control. Also Leicester-Tottenham will not be played because among the Foxes there have been new cases of positive players, as among Conte’s Spurs, the first team to be afflicted by it.

Also al Chelsea after the case of Mateo Kovacicimmediately isolated, three new positive players have emerged and Thursday night’s match against Everton is at great risk, also because Tuchel’s team group in the afternoon of the match will be subjected to a new round of tampons that could bring out new ones cases.

Also to Brentford things are no better. The match against Manchester United on Tuesday was postponed after they were forced to close their training center for positive cases (13 in total), as well as the match between Burnley and Watford on Wednesday skipped two hours before football. start after the Hornets announced a positivity in the team group.

Both the coach of the Brentford Thomas Frank that the technician of the Leicester Brendan Rodgers they asked for the intervention of the Football Association, asking for the postponement of the entire round of the Premier League and the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup scheduled for midweek: “Players, coaches and managers all want to play. But everyone’s health must be the priority – commented Rodgers -. With more players available, the product is better. “

The Covid situation in the Premier League:

Brentford

13 confirmed cases of Omicron variant between players and staff.

Leicester

Several positive players, game with Tottenham postponed.

Manchester United

The exact number of cases is not known, but after the postponement of the match against Brentford he also asked not to play the match against Brighton of the weekend.

Brighton

Outbreak within the club with 3-4 players tested positive.

Norwich

Dean Smith is waiting to know the extent of the impact of Covid on his team group. The match against West Ham is in doubt.

Watford

The number of positive cases is unknown, but the match against Burnley has been postponed a few hours before kick-off.

Tottenham

The first team impacted by the Omicron variant, has already had to skip the matches against Brighton and Rennes with a double-digit number of cases between players and staff.

Chelsea

Three more positive players from the first team than the first, Mateo Kovacic.