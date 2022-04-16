Covid, the primary Sani: “The virus will return in the autumn and we will all catch it, the unvaccinated are a problem”

The real emergency is now behind us. But it is forbidden to let your guard down. The virus still circulates and will continue to infect. She says it Spartaco Sanihead of infectious diseases in Livorno.

In the last week there were 976 new infected in Livorno, but Covid does not seem to scare people anymore. It’s over?

“No, it’s not over. The optimism stems from the effects of the vaccine which protects against severe disease. But many believe that the virus will resume in autumn for certain ».

What will happen after the summer?

“If the virus remains the current one, probably not much will happen in the fall. If other variants with different characteristics arrive it can be problematic ».

But the situation has improved a lot.

“It’s true, but it can’t be said that it’s all over: look at the hospitals. The problems remain ».

In Livorno there are three people in Covid Intensive Care and 33 hospitalized in the Covid ward.

“When you have 40 positive hospitalizations, hospital work is complicated. The patient who has a non-Covid problem but is positive, instead of being managed in the competent department for his pathology, is managed in a multidisciplinary ward with caparisoned doctors and nurses, is not the optimum. In these days the second floor of the 2nd pavilion will reopen to non-Covid patients, but the entire second first with 35 beds remains dedicated to Covid. Are so many”.

Of these 40 patients, are hospitalized for pathologies strictly linked to Covid few?

“Both in the ICU and in the Covid wards, those with Covid pneumonia or related Covid problems are a small minority”.

So the virus hurts less?

“The key is the vaccine, which although it does not protect against infection, protects against serious disease. In this sense, one can be extremely satisfied. Those who catch Covid today, if they are vaccinated and are not over eighty with comorbidities, do not have major problems “.

It seems that even the unvaccinated, given the situation, are breathing a sigh of relief …

«Who hasn’t done the third dose face it, waiting for the new vaccines is a mistake. The third dose is the one that today protects against severe disease. On the other hand, those who are not vaccinated represent the problem, especially if they are at risk due to their age and pathologies “.

But Omicron seems less aggressive.

«What we have been saying in recent months still applies: Omicron is not a cold for everyone. This variant from January to March involved serious cases, with respiratory failure or with long hospitalizations and deaths, which 90 percent were unvaccinated, giving a similar picture to the previous viruses “.

Yet, even looking at the numbers of infections, it seems that Omicron is spreading a lot, while doing less damage.

«The virus circulates strongly, it is very present. It is hoped that it will be reduced but the cases are high every day. This is linked to the fact that the Omicron variants are extremely contagious, in Italy Omicron 2 is 80 percent. There are other Omicron mutations that have the same characteristics and are even more contagious, but less aggressive for the vaccinated. I repeat, in the vaccinated, Covid is often a trivial disease, but in the unvaccinated, especially if they are subject to risk factors, the possibility of becoming seriously ill remains unaffected “.

In Livorno, people continue to travel at an average of 140 new positives identified every day. But there are many cases of people who tested negative on the rapid antigen test and then positive on the molecular. Do you think there is an underestimation of the spread of Covid?

“Absolutely yes. The infection is much more widespread than is known. Rapid antigenic agents are less sensitive than molecular and favor the fact that the numbers of infections are less significant. And then there are many asymptomatic people ».

It means that a lot of positive people are around rather than being quarantined. Is that a problem?

«We need to understand how we want to behave. If you want to be rigorous you have to be molecular: for the diagnosis it is much better ».

But often, after two weeks locked up at home, even without symptoms, people say they are still positive for the molecular. Become a prison …

«For the exit from the disease the antigenic is fine. A positive molecular does not correspond to contagiousness. We have had positive patients after weeks, they are modest positivity, at least, on which we should reflect. The rule should be this: a patient with symptoms must be molecular because it helps in an early diagnosis and in isolating the infected person. Someone who has had three days of illness and has been locked up at home for a week, can do the unsanitary to get back into society because Omicron disappears after a week ».

Will this spread go towards herd immunity?

«The impression is that we will all take Covid. There are those who think this will lead to herd immunity and it may be true. The more people take it, the less the virus will circulate. The question is whether new variants will form ».

But can those who have had the disease consider themselves immune?

“Omicron has reinfected whoever had Delta, the English or the Chinese, because it’s different. But the viruses that derive from Omicron are not supposed to reinfect. It had also happened with the Chinese who rarely reinfected. I repeat, we don’t know if there will be new variants ».

Are the new drugs helpful?

“We use them to prevent serious complications of the disease.”

Is it true that you use them little?

“No, they were used for necessity. But since Omicron has been around it has been noted that since the population is largely vaccinated and the disease is less aggressive, they are often unnecessary. Let’s say that the number of patients they serve is limited. If only they had arrived earlier … ».

Were they produced too late?

«Not at all, these do not expire, we will use them when they are needed».

And the monoclonals?

“A distinction must be made: antivirals are very valuable because they act on the replication of the virus and there are conditions that they work on other variants. If a more aggressive virus came tomorrow we could give it to all the sick. While the monoclonals risk not working with the variants ».

In the meantime, the method of administration is changing: up to now, you infectious disease specialists have administered these drugs following a recommendation from the general practitioner. Soon the task will pass to the family carers.

«It is an inexorable step, for organizational reasons. What has been missing so far is the visit to the patient’s home, the direct clinical evaluation. The Usca, the special units, have made it up to now, but they will be reduced in number. Here, looking to the near future, I believe that it will be necessary to rethink the activity of the territory, the patient’s home evaluation will have to be done. To understand whether or not one needs therapy, one must be visited ».

General practitioners will have to do it.

«By maintaining a relationship with the specialist: antivirals are not fresh water, they have a lot of interactions. Paxlovid (Pfizer’s Covid antiviral, ed) is excellent but has many interrelations. If they are found, we move on to Lagevrio (the Merck pill), which is proving to be an excellent alternative with far fewer interactions ».

So far you have administered these drugs over the phone …

“It’s time to restore the patient’s home assessment. In these two years there was a risk, we all protected ourselves and made protection courses. But if you want to go back to normal, either you keep the Usca or someone has to go and visit. The sick are to be seen at home. Otherwise we go there, if they give us the staff. It is true that we have given all the antivirals on the phone, but the patients must be seen ».

Fourth dose: family doctors have started taking reservations and from next week will administer …

“It is reasonable that it should be administered to the very old, to the residents of the RSA, to the frail. They are the ones who have had the most problems even during Omicron, because in any case a febrile illness in a fragile patient can cause problems. On the other hand, why do you die with the flu? “

Will it also be extended to the rest of the population?

«At this stage I agree on the fourth dose only for those categories. Maybe a different assessment will be made in the fall. A vaccine a year could be one way, but let’s wait ».

Easter is coming, summer is near. How should we behave?

«We all want the easing of the measures and the return to normality, but the common sense measures must be maintained, I am thinking of the Ffp2 masks indoors. I see that now many are speaking in a caricature of China which is proposing the lockdowns again. This narrative is used to say that it should not have been done in Italy and instead I repeat that the lockdown has saved thousands of lives. Now it clearly doesn’t make sense. But at the same time it cannot be said that it is all over: the prevention measures must be maintained, we use masks, we protect the fragile things we have at home and let’s get vaccinated ».

