Covid, the prudence of the school that keeps the rules even after 1 May. But Anief and Undersecretary Sasso: “We needed compromise”

While in bars, shops, restaurants, the mask will only be recommended, in the classroom it will remain mandatory. For the school, until June, nothing changes. The ordinance of Ministry of Health of 28 April did not change the conditions for being among the benches by one iota. Only children under 6 years of age will have no obligation to wear personal protective equipment – as it was up to now; people with incompatible pathologies; who has to communicate with the disabled and who plays sports.

Sui means of school transport remains the obligation to Ffp2 for all students from primary to high school. The pressures of some people were useless parents committee who would have preferred to have his children do at least the last month of lessons without a mask: the Minister of Education Patrizio Bianchiwhen all the children are at school (98% in attendance), he preferred not to take risks.

Even those who will have to face the final exams he will have to do it with his nose and mouth covered. On the question of the mask, the voice out of the choir in the Government of the Undersecretary for Education must be recorded Rossano They know (Lega) which launched a proposal to the minister Roberto Speranza: “Personally I would have opted for a solution of compromise: remove the masks when sitting at your desk during the lesson; wear them if you get up, go to the bathroom or wander the corridors. In many areas of Italy, temperatures are rising significantly and following the lessons with masks in May and June can become extremely tiring. Among other things, the data of recent months have confirmed that the classrooms are not places where we are infected more than others. So why penalize the world of school once again? ”.

Instead, the president of the Anief union is angry with the government, Marcello Pacifico: “We agree on the line of caution, but it would be advisable for the line of protection to be at three hundred and sixty degrees. Let me explain: why from 1 May students continue to wear masks in class during the day, but then they take them off in the disco at night? “. The answer, indirectly, comes from the Undersecretary for Health Andrea Costa that a Morning 5 he said: “When we decided to reopen them, we must be aware that, if you dance, you cannot wear the mask. While where you don’t dance you can continue to use masks, and in fact this is already the case “.

As far as the school is concerned, the rules on quarantines. In primary school in the presence of at least four cases of positivity among the children present in the class section or group, the educational and didactic activity continues in presence for everyone and teachers and educators. Pupils who are over six years of age use Ffp2 type respiratory protective devices for ten days from the last contact with a positive person at COVID-19. In schools primary and in secondary of first and second degree in the presence of at least four cases of positivity among the pupils present in the class, the teaching activity continues for all in the presence with the use of respiratory protection devices of type Ffp2 by the teachers and students . Primary and secondary students, placed in isolationthey can follow the school activity in the modality of the dintegrated digital learning at the request of the family or the student, if adult, accompanied by a specification medical certification certifying the health conditions of the same pupil.

There vaccination continues to be an essential requirement for the carrying out of didactic activities in contact with the pupils by the obliged subjects. In cases where the anti-Covid vaccination or the submission of the vaccination request in the manner established as part of the vaccination campaign in progress is not made, the managers invite the interested party to produce, In 5 days from the receipt of the invitation, the documentation proving that the vaccination has been carried out or the attestation relating to the omission or al deferral of the same or the presentation of the vaccination request to be carried out within a term not exceeding twenty days from the receipt of the invitation, or in any case the non-existence of the conditions for the vaccination obligation.

In case of presentation of documentation certifying the vaccination request, the interested party is invited to transmit immediately and in any case no later than three days after administration, the certification attesting to the fulfillment of the vaccination obligation. In the event of failure to present the documentation referred to in the second and third periods, the managers ascertain the non-compliance with the vaccination obligation and immediately notify the person concerned in writing. The act of ascertaining the non-fulfillment requires the head teacher to use the defaulting teacher in activities of support to the educational institution.