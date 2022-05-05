Health

Covid: The real number of deaths from the pandemic worldwide is almost 15 million (and which countries in Latin America have the highest excess mortality)

The calculations take into account both direct deaths from covid and side effects.

The covid-19 has caused the death of almost 15 million people worldwide, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported Thursday, which said that the number of deaths attributed directly or indirectly to the pandemic were underestimated.

The organization’s experts estimate that 14.9 million deaths may be associated with the pandemic, a total that includes 6.2 million deaths from covid officially reported to WHO by its 194 member countries.

The rest corresponds to deaths caused by covid, but that were not reported as such, as well as those caused by other diseases that could not be treated due to the overload suffered by health systems in the acute stage of the pandemic.

The mean used by the WHO is called excess deaths: How many more people died than would normally be expected based on mortality in the same area and in the same amount of time before the pandemic hit.

