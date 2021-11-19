Covid, the Regions push on the strengthened Green Pass

Do you want to advertise on this site?

Review the rules starting with those on the green pass, with tougher measures for the unvaccinated, and push on third dose as quickly as possible: the Regions insist on the need for a change of pace in the fight against Covid and ask for a “very urgent reflection” with the government in light of the increase in cases, to save Christmas and avoid the restrictions and closures envisaged for yellow or orange areas.

A request that the government says it is willing to accept “shortly”, perhaps as early as Monday, even if the line of Palazzo Chigi does not change at the moment: the only measures on the table are the extension of the third dose obligation to healthcare personnel and the reduction of the duration of the Green Pass, measures that the Council of Ministers is expected to discuss at next Thursday’s meeting. “The lockdown for no vax is not the subject of a decision” confirms the owner of the Farnesina Luigi Di Maio.

What was said at the Conference of the Regions

A concrete proposal does not come from the Conference of the Regions, but the line is that of double track for the pass already emerged in recent days: a super green pass only for the vaccinated and recovered, to be able to go to restaurants, cinemas, theaters, museums, stadiums or to ski in the regions that will change color and one, also obtainable with a tampon, to work and for essential services. A line that is not actually shared unanimously, as confirmed by the words of the president of Marche Francesco Acquaroli – “further restrictions are not useful, they would create other tensions and divisions between those who are vaccinated and those who are not” – and whose feasibility is all to verify. The president emeritus of the Consulta Cesare Mirabelli recalled this: «It seems to me a difficult remedy and, from a regulatory point of view, very risky. If the situation is so binding, this would justify the imposition of a vaccination obligation, not a kind of domestic hospital ”.

The goal is to avoid the orange zone at Christmas

The point of view of the presidents, however, is different. The Regions, says the president of the Conference Massimiliano Fedriga “are worried” about the worsening of the curve and “the impact that this situation could have on economic recovery and social activities, a few weeks before the Christmas holidays”. The nightmare, in essence, is seeing take the orange zone close to Christmas, with closures and restrictions that are unsustainable from an economic and social point of view. And this is why the governors are already running for cover, with local measures such as the one ordered by the president of Sicily Nello Musumeci: a buffer for anyone arriving from Great Britain and Germany and an obligation to wear a mask even outdoors in particularly crowded places. “Any kind of closure must be avoided in every way, it would be devastating for our country” confirms Attilio Fontana.

Not only that: for days the regions have been denouncing the suffering of health systems, in terms of arrears to be disposed of and above all liquidity, with the Covid emergency which in 2021 has already cost 2 billion more than the amount allocated by the government.

The government’s position for now

The Minister for Regional Affairs Mariastella Gelmini responds to the Regions, after having talked about it with Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Health Minister Roberto Speranza. “The government is obviously willing to put a discussion table on the agenda soon.” The meeting could already take place on Monday but in the meantime executive sources reiterate that beyond the obligation of the third dose for health professionals and the reduction of the duration of the pass – from 12 to 9 months, even if someone would like to reduce it to 6 – there will be no other interventions immediately, despite Germany is also moving towards stricter restrictions on no vaxes.

The numbers of infections are not like those of a year ago

The reasons are always the same: you have to look at the numbers. And the Italian data says that no region should go yellow in the next few hours and that a year ago there were 34,282 cases and 753 deaths while today there are 10,638 cases and 69 victims. Not only that, a year ago there were 3,670 intensive care units and 33,504 hospitalizations in ordinary wards, numbers that are not even remotely comparable to those of today, with 503 patients in intensive care and 4,088 in medical areas. Without forgetting that today there are about 8,400 intensive care places which, thanks to the pulmonary ventilators purchased last year, can rise to 13 thousand. This is why at the moment no opinion has been asked from the CTS, which will not even meet this week, and this is why other interventions are not on the table for now.

This does not mean, however, that even in the parts of Palazzo Chigi an alarm bell has not gone off and it is the same exponents of the government who underline it – asking for “stricter measures” and “restrictions for the unvaccinated” – from the Minister of Cultural Heritage Dario Franceschini to the Minister for Equal Opportunities Elena Bonetti to the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa. A hypothesis for the future, the deputies of the Democratic Party are asking, could be that of a squeeze on entry from abroad, especially from countries where infections have spurred but for now the question is not on the table. We will see. And the numbers will always give the line.

