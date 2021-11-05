Covid: the regions turn yellow again. Only 6 remain green (including Lombardy)

Milan – Today, Friday 5th November, they will arrive idati of the monitoring of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, which will take a snapshot of the epidemiological curve in Italy. The numbers of infections and hospitalizations in fact decree the transition from the white to the yellow zone. According to the data of the latest bulletin of the Ministry of Health, there are a total of 5,905 new coronavirus infections in Italy in the last 24 hours. The deaths were instead 59. The number of healed is 3,754 while there are 2 new entries in intensive care and a total of 16 hospitalizations. The swabs carried out were 514,629 for a positivity rate of 1.1% (+ 0.4% compared to yesterday). Meanwhile the Peninsula is once again tinged with yellow on the ECDC map, the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

They got off in fact a 6 the Regions in green, the lower risk level while the autonomous province of Bolzano turns orange. Last week there were 10 Regions in green plus the province of Trento. Only green remain: Valle d’Aosta, Piedmont, Lombardy, Molise, Basilicata and Sardinia. The other regions in yellow – next level to green – are Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany, Lazio, Abruzzo, Umbria, Marche, Campania, Puglia, Calabria, Sicily and the autonomous province of Trento. While last week, on the whole, Italy appeared more green than yellow, today the color is the predominant color in the Ecdc classification, which is based on notifications of positive cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, in combination with the percentage of positive tests on the total number of tests carried out, without taking into account the vaccination rate. At the European level, yellow is spreading and France has gone completely yellow. Red is advancing in Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium. While Ireland is dark red and looking towards the East: Austria, Romania, Bulgaria, the Baltic Republics and part of Hungary. Some areas in Northern Greece are also dark red.









In relation to the situation in Europe, an appeal arrived today from theWorld Health Organization: Europe must be very careful and not let its guard down, because the Old Continent “has returned to being the epicenter of the” coronavirus “pandemic exactly where we were a year ago”. With the difference “that today we know more and can do more, we have more tools and means to mitigate and reduce the damage to our communities and societies”. The warning that scares the European Union, and beyond, comes from Hans Kluge regional director of the World Health Organization, responsible for Europe, who explains that “the current situation and the alarming short-term projections should push us to act.” According to the WHO, “ultimately, we will only get out of this pandemic if political , scientists and the public will work together “. The current rate of transmission in the 53 countries of the European region, continues Kluge, “is a cause for grave concern. Cases of Covid-19 are approaching record levels once again, with the most transmissible Delta variant continuing to dominate transmission in Europe and Central Asia. “









For weeks Italy it was basically monochrome, except for staying in yellow of the Sicily at the end of the summer. A picture that seems destined to change, in the light of Covid curve in Italy. Although the situation in the country is much better than in other parts of Europe, there is one growth of parameters which could lead – from now to the next few weeks – some regions to the feared passage of the band. Determinant for the passage from the white to the yellow zone the monitoring data of the National Institute of Health of tomorrow. In case of flush passes, the rules from the yellow zone start on the following Monday (in this case it would be November 8th). The uphill curves and the new infections put not only the government on alert but also the Regions, mindful of the lockdowns and restrictions of the past few months.

According to the mathematician’s analysis Giovanni Sebastiani, of the Institute for the Applications of Computing ‘M. Picone’, of the National Research Council (Cnr) in Italy growth of the positive case curve has been holding back for ten days both nationally and regionally, while there is a great growth in the autonomous province of Bolzano, where vaccination coverage is the lowest in Italy. This is a trend, however, to be confirmed with the data for the next few days due to a trend reversal in the last two. Daily admissions in the intensive therapies are increasing linearly, while the growth of the analogous death curve is weak. The worst situations for employment in hospitals are in the autonomous province of Bolzano, in Friuli Venezia Giulia and in the Marche.









“Nationally, the weekly percentage difference analysis of the sequence of the percentage of molecular test positives shows that it has been running for about 10 days growth slowdown. The situation – he observes – is qualitatively almost identical for the incidence of total positives, which however in the last two days has seen a reversal of the trend. The data for the next few days will be useful to confirm the reversal, as is also happening in other European countries, such as Ukraine “. daily admissions to intensive care grows linearly for about three weeks and, continues the mathematician, there is a growth trend also for daily deaths, but the increase is quantitatively very low. At the regional level, the curve of the incidence of total positives in 15 regions slows down (Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Lombardy, Marche, Piedmont, Puglia, Sicily, Tuscany, Umbria and Veneto ). In Veneto, Marche, Piedmont, Sicily and Umbria, he notes

Sebastiani, “there are signs of a turnaround in the last two days”.









The incidence drops in Molise, and is in stasis in Valle d’Aosta, “but – he adds – we must take into account the low number of inhabitants”. The incidence in the autonomous province of Bolzano is growing by about 85%, which in the last seven days has a value of about 190 cases per week per 100,000 inhabitants. With regard to employment in hospitals, Sebastiani observes that “the three worst cases are the autonomous province of Bolzano, where employment in the ordinary wards is about 12% with a growth trend, but the intensive care curve fortunately falls and is about 3%; is then the Friuli Venezia Giulia, where both curves are growing with current values ​​of approximately 8% and 10% respectively, and the Marche, with growth of both curves and current values ​​of approximately 6.5% and 10%. It should be noted – he concludes – that the autonomous province of Bolzano has the lowest value, among the regions and autonomous provinces, of vaccination coverage “.

There are 745 new positives (0.7%) at Covid in Lombardy out of 105,766 swabs carried out. Intensive care stable: 49 (=). Non-intensive care patients are 330 (+13). The bulletin records 15 new deaths which bring the overall total to 34,187. The new cases by province: Milan: 241 of which 103 in Milan city; Bergamo: 45; Brescia: 72; Como: 45; Cremona: 40; Lecco: 17; Praise: 20; Mantua: 30; Monza and Brianza: 43; Pavia: 34; Sondrio: 16; Varese: 99. “Just one year ago there Lombardy was declared red zone with a provision of the Minister of Health“said the president of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana, on his arrival at the award ceremony of the Lombard Olympic and Paralympic medalists in Tokyo, adding “fortunately today we are in a moment of celebration, in a moment in which we can meet”. There region, which remained in the green band on the ECDC map, at national level there is no risk of having to leave the white area. This does not mean that the region, hit hard by the past Covid waves, can afford to let its guard down.









“Community immunity in Lombardy? The virus finds new ways, the Delta variant for example and the Delta Plus, so I still invite you to get vaccinated, not to lower the guard on the individual protections, from the mask to the spacing. Lombardy is a virtuous region, it occupies the third place in Europe for vaccinations after Denmark and Portugal, and the fourth in the world after Denmark, Portugal and Israel, but we cannot let our guard down “he stressed yesterday Letizia Moratti, vice president of the Lombardy Region, councilor for Welfare, to the microphones of Porta a Porta on Rai 1. Moratti recalled how “the participation of Lombard vaccinations is currently 91.1%, that 88% have already completed the complete cycle , showing great civic sense, citizens as well as health workers, doctors, civil protection workers “.

The leap forward of infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia is worrying: out of 22,660 tests and swabs were found 483 new positivity to Covid 19, equal to 2.13%. A triple figure compared to the 153 new cases yesterday. This was announced by the Region in the daily report, explaining that infections linked to protests are on the rise. “The outbreak localized following the demonstrations held in recent days continues to grow – says the vice president of Fvg Riccardo Riccardi – today the data show an increase: swe have over 150 cases, another 500 do not give us a precise identification “.









