Covid, “the reopening was premature”: Austria puts the Ffp2 masks back indoors

L’Austriafrom mid-next week, reintroduces the obligation of Ffp2 bezels indoors. This was announced by the Minister of Health Johannes Rauch. The possible obligation of a mask also in the schools it will be evaluated in the coming days with the Minister of Education Martin Polaschek. “The openings were premature,” admitted Rauch. Due to the persistent overwork of the staff in the hospitals and in Rsa operators will work though positive. The government also recommends it smart workingwhere possible, and re-launch the vaccination campaignslowed down after the revocation of the vaccination obligation.

From March 5, the mask had been limited to supermarkets, pharmacies and public transport. The executive health task force has called for more incisive measures, given that the weekly incidence is constantly increasing, as well as the pressure on hospitals. Due to the strong shortage of health personnel, the land Lower Austria It also allows positives to work on a voluntary basis after five days of quarantine and 48 hours without symptoms.