Covid, the requests of the Regions to the Government: stop restrictions by Easter and weekly bulletin

Regions pressing on the government to eliminate the restrictive measures adopted to contain the spread of infections by Easter, after more than two years of the Covid pandemic. A solution that could guarantee a breath of fresh air to a sector, the tourism sector, hard hit by the pandemic. “We must proceed towards normalization – highlighted the president Massimiliano Fedriga, at the end of the Conference of the Regions -: the Regions have submitted to the Government a proposal for an action plan in view of the next measure that will have to regulate the transition after the termination of the state of emergency from Covid, with the aim that, where epidemiological conditions allow it, it is already possible to hypothesize the abandonment of the restrictions by Easter “.

Thursday 17 March in Cdm roadmap to open as much as possible

A position, the one taken in these hours by the Region, which is outlined on the eve of a Council of Ministers that will also address this issue. On the table of the meeting, which has not yet been called, will arrive the “roadmap on reopening” that the executive is working on. The hypothesis is to immediately cancel the obligation of the Green pass for outdoor restaurants and bars, as well as for access to hotels, and eliminate the reinforced green certificate for transport (therefore it would be enough to have a negative buffer). Currently the last stage that provides for the “terminus” for all restrictions should be June 15, when the vaccination obligation for over 50s is expected to end, but even this date could be called into question in Thursday’s CDM. On the morning of Wednesday, March 16, a meeting was held at Palazzo Chigi between Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Health Minister Roberto Speranza and the leaders of the CTS, Franco Locatelli and Silvio Brusaferro. Someone feared a possible postponement, “the text is on the high seas”, someone ventured in the last hours, instead sources from Palazzo Chigi have assured that the government will go straight and that the square will be found.

The Regions: now simplify

In the meantime, however, the Regions have their say. And they emphasize the need to adopt solutions that go in the direction of simplified procedures. “The stratification of measures relating to measures to combat the Covid-19 emergency has given rise to a series of difficult to read and sometimes even contradictory rules – recalled Fedriga -. Now a process of simplification of the measures is necessary to facilitate the implementation of the measures by proceeding towards a path of overcoming them “. For the Conference of Regions there are “many issues that need to be addressed: from PPE (masks) to the use of green certification, from school surveillance to contact tracing, up to the revision of monitoring indicators”.

The daily bulletin on Covid data becomes weekly

In a letter that the Regions have sent to the Government, with proposals to loosen the anti Covid measures, all in view of the next decree, there is also that of eliminating the communications of the daily bulletin on Covid data, monitoring the progress of incidence and occupancy of hospital beds on a weekly basis.

Quarantine only to symptomatic positives

Another request is to maintain the isolation measure only for Covid positive and symptomatic subjects. The governors also ask to update the monitoring system “with respect to the current context”, simplifying it further.