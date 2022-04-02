Covid: “The return to normalcy in Sardinian hospitals will take at least a year”

It will take another year to return to normal in the wards of Sardinian hospitals. It is the estimate of Fadoi (hospital internists) on the recovery of performance after the fourth wave and long Covid.

The reduction in scheduled hospitalizations is estimated to have been 10-20 percent, worse for scheduled services – diagnostic tests, visits and analyzes – which have decreased by between 20 and 50 percent.

“The car has difficulty starting again,” explains Fadoi. The resumption of ordinary hospitalization is currently between 60 and 90%. The situation is similar regarding the resumption of programmed performances, which is always between 60 and 90% of the standard levels. “The main ailment – says Carlo Usai, Fadoi regional president and medical director of the Medical Unit of the Sassari hospital – are above all the respiratory difficulties that continue even after months of recovery. The majority of the structures have however activated dedicated services to long Covid patients, in most cases dedicated outpatient clinics, with the possibility of carrying out follow up. An effort made by hospitals and in particular by internal medicine departments, not to leave alone the many patients who accuse complications even months after healing”.

The recovery, according to the Fadoi studies, is also conditioned by the managerial weight of the so-called “Covid by chance”, patients hospitalized for other diseases and found positive at the time of taking the entrance test or in subsequent checks. They are between 20 and 30% in hospitals.

