Covid, the revelation of doctors: “The goal is not to eradicate the virus …”

Infections are rising, the number of deaths is increasing, vaccinations are falling and, what no one says but what I tell you, hospital wards return to close. There is obviously something wrong. Last night I attended a medical conference on vascular surgery and I asked the doctors this question: have we been fighting the epidemic we have been in for two years now to eradicate Covid or to defend hospitals? The almost unanimous response of the doctors was that we oppose it to defend the hospitals, that is the National Health System.

It is evident then that there is something wrong with it. Because it is as if the structures we have created that we have assembled are being served by us rather than serving us. In short, there is a sort of overturning of the relationship between means and end: the means has become an end. But let’s forget about these considerations that could perhaps be considered philosophical and instead look at what this actually means.

If we have been in this health nightmare for two years and do not find a way out (even the one that fortunately exists, namely that of the vaccine, does not lead us definitively out of the tunnel) then it means that the strategy was wrong. Especially if we are fighting covid not to eradicate it, but to protect and defend hospital facilities, then it means that the solution does not lie in our private lives, in our public lives, in civil life, in our working life which have been around for a long time. targeted by the government, but in the national health system and in the hospitals that have evidently not been reorganized for two years.

This is the point of the situation. So much so that yesterday a doctor, to be precise the president of the European Society of Vascular Surgery, said that if the first time the hospital wards were closed out of necessity, and they were closed rightly, the second time (i.e. checking now), well: this is a serious mistake. It means that the previous two years have taught nothing and that whoever governs, or attempts to govern, the national health system has clearly taken the wrong turn. They will also be uncomfortable truths, but we have to tell us these truths frankly.

Giancristiano Desiderio, 11 December 2021