Covid, the risk of ending up in intensive care is 18 times higher for those who are not vaccinated – Health and Wellness

TRENTO. Eighteen times higher. This is the greatest risk for an unvaccinated person to end up in intensive care for Covid according to the latest data in the possession of the South Tyrolean Health Authority.

According to data from February 8, two immunized and five unvaccinated people required intensive care.

“The data, in relation to the order of measurement of the 100,000 vaccinated or vaccinated subjects, indicates that the risk of being hospitalized in intensive care is about 18 times higher for those without vaccination shields,” says the ASL.

«Furthermore, it is noted that the patients admitted among the vaccinated have allowed an average of 267 days to pass since the last inoculation. Therefore, the protective capacity given by vaccination was already heavily decreased in these cases ».

There are 81 patients in the ordinary wards, 47 of whom are not immunized. “The data, compared to the vaccinated or unvaccinated population group, translates into a 10 times greater risk for the unvaccinated of having to resort to hospitalization”.

A demographic comparison – again on 100,000 vaccinated or unvaccinated people – also shows a further trend: unvaccinated subjects over 70 have a 15 times higher risk of ending up in a hospital, those under 70 16 times higher.