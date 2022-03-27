Covid, the risk of reinfection grows despite the third dose: what we know so far – Corriere.it

Of Margherita De Bac

3% of the population is infected twice by the changing virus. But less likely to get infected with Omicron 2 after contracting Omicron 1

1 Is it possible to reinfect after contracting the virus a few months earlier?

Yes, the risk also exists with three doses of the vaccine, especially if the previous infection was due to the Alpha (the so-called English) and Delta (Indian) variant. Currently in circulation the Omicron variant which presents some different mutations on the Spike protein (the fundamental one for the virus) and therefore capable of evading the previously developed immunity.

2 If I have been infected with Omicron is it possible to get the infection caused by Omicron 2 a second time, the most common subtype now?

The risk exists although it is considered residual and not quantifiable. According to Arnaldo Caruso, president of the Italian Virology Society, ORmicrons can infect a second time but with asymptomatic forms or a few symptoms very similar to those of the flu.

Three doses of vaccine guarantee good protection and it is important not to give up the booster that is necessary to strengthen immunity against such a changing virus.

3 How long is the protection of the third dose of vaccine?

The duration is thought to be at least four months, but the time varies from individual to individual as the response to the vaccine stimulus is very subjective. We are receiving compounds designed on the original Sars-CoV-2 strain, the one born in Wuhan, China. In over two years, the virus has changed and has honed its ability to bypass defenses. That is why the risk of reinfection has never ceased.

4 note the incidence of reinfections?

The latest report from the Higher Institute of Health highlights an increased risk of reinfection – starting from 6 December 2021, the date considered to be the reference date for the start of the spread of the Omicron variant – in unvaccinated or vaccinated with at least one dose of over 120 days. The chance of getting sick again is higher in women.This is attributed to the greater presence of female teachers in the school environment where an intense screening activity is carried out.

Even the younger age groups, 12-49 years, are at greater risk of contracting the disease again, probably due to less controlled behaviors. Donato Greco, epidemiologist of the Scientific Technical Committee, notes that the risk of reinfection remained constant during the pandemic: 3%.

5 Does natural infection protect more than the vaccine?

For Caruso, those who have been vaccinated are more protected than those who have had the natural infection because mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) induce a broader immunity, which recognizes large areas of the Spike protein unlike those who contracted the virus that naturally develops a selective immunity. The most exposed to the infection are the unvaccinated and naturally infected.

6 There has been much talk of the fourth dose. If there is a risk of reinfection, why not anticipate it?

The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) also expressed an unfavorable opinion on the fourth dose, as did the European agency Ema. The advantages of a second recall would in fact be reduced compared to the organizational effort. A team of Israeli researchers measured the duration of immunity of a fourth dose in healthcare professionals. It does not exceed 2 months.

7 Why did the fourth dose hypothesis disappear?

According to Caruso, rather than proceeding with the administration of a fourth dose with old vaccines, it is more logical to foresee a new vaccination before next fall when a vaccine built on the Omicron variant may be available, therefore more protective.