Covid: the Rt index falls to 1.31 Cases among healthcare professionals are growing – Healthcare

The national weekly incidence has stabilized while the transmissibility index Rt falls. The incidence is equal to 2011 per 100,000 inhabitants (14/01/2022 -20/01/2022) compared to 1988 per 100,000 inhabitants (07/01/2022 -13/01/2022) last week. In the period 22 December 2021 – 4 January 2022, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 1.31 (range 1.00 – 1.83), down compared to the previous week, when it was equal to 1.56. . However, various Regions have had problems sending data and there could be an underestimation. This is highlighted by the monitoring Iss-ministry of Health.

The employment rate remains stable in intensive care: it is 17.3% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as of 20 January) compared to 17.5% of the survey as of 13 January. The employment rate in medical areas nationwide rose to 31.6% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 13 January) against 27.1% on 13 January.

The number of new cases not associated with transmission chains remains stable (658,168 vs 649,489 in the previous week). The percentage of cases detected through contact tracing activity is slightly up (15% vs 13% last week). The percentage of cases detected through the appearance of symptoms is decreasing (41% vs 48%) while the percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities is increasing (44% vs 39%).

The highest occupancy rate of Covid patient beds in medical wards is recorded this week in Aosta Valley (54.5%); followed by Calabria (at 40.1%) and Liguria (at 39.7%). The largest occupancy of beds for Covid patients in intensive care is instead recorded in the Marche (at 23.9%), followed by Friuli Venezia Giulia (at 22.9%) and Piedmont (at 22.8%). This is what emerges from the data on the decision-making indicators that accompanies the weekly monitoring of the ISS and the Ministry of Health, viewed by ANSA.

It is Bolzano that records the highest value of the incidence in Italy, equal to 3,468.7 (up compared to 2,538 last week) against the national value of 2,011, data referring to the period 14-20 January. Trento follows with 2.797.2 (up from 2.715.9 last week and Emilia Romagna with 2.797.2 against 2.783.7 of 7 days ago. The lowest value is in Sardinia with 594.6 also up. compared to 553.7 the previous week.

They continue to grow fast, driven by the Omicron variant, the cases of Covid-19 among doctors, nurses and other health workers. In the last 30 days there were 47,607 against 3,412,930 overall cases of Sars-Cov-2 infection in Italy. This is what emerges from the Integrated Covid-19 Surveillance Data in Italy, by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, updated as of January 20. The data of a week ago, updated to January 13, reported 2,432,925 total cases in the population recorded in the previous 30 days and, of these, 34,446 among health professionals.

“Lombardy remains in the yellow zone“The president of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana confirms this with a post on Facebook, asking again to” simplify the quarantine or isolation rules for both schools and citizens “.

“It is necessary to change the parameters of a changing pandemic”. This was stated by the president of the Fvg Region and of the Regions Conference, Massimiliano Fedriga, on the sidelines of a donation from Despar to the Burlo Garofolo Hospital. “The yellow and orange zone must be eliminated, overcome by the decrees put in place and I also think that we must change the way we approach the pandemic”. Fedriga appeals to “common sense”: to think of “tackling the pandemic as two years ago would be a failure. Hospitals must be protected and people must be persuaded to get vaccinated. Let’s not waste our precious health workforce to make useless tampons”