Covid: The Rt index goes back to 1.12 above the epidemic threshold and the incidence is growing – Healthcare

The weekly incidence increases nationwide: 848 per 100,000 inhabitants (week from 18 to 24 March) compared to 725 per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous week (11-17 March). This is what emerges from the weekly ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring.

In the period 2-15 March 2022, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 1.12, an increase compared to the previous week when it was equal to 0.94 and with a higher value above the epidemic threshold. The same trend is recorded for the transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization (RT 1.08).

Since last October the value of the transmissibility index Rt has not exceeded the epidemic threshold of the unit. In the monitoring of 5 November 2021, relating to the week 13 October – 26 October 2021, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was in fact equal to 1.15 (range 0.93 – 1.28) and therefore above the threshold epidemic. The Rt transmissibility index has remained below 1 since then to go back above the epidemic threshold this week, standing at 1.12.

This week 11 Regions are above the 15% alert threshold for the occupation of medical departments by Covid patients. They are: Abruzzo (20%), Basilicata (25.7%), Calabria (33.8%), Lazio (17.4%), Marche (22.1%), Molise (15.9%), Puglia ( 20.8%), Sardinia (19.9%), Sicily (24.3%), Tuscany (15.4%), Umbria (30.1%). On the other hand, no Region or Autonomous Province exceeds the alert threshold of 10% for the employment of intensive care by Covid patients.

The ICU employment rate is 4.5% up from 4.8% last week. The employment rate in medical areas nationwide rose to 13.9% compared to 12.9% the previous week.

The percentage of Covid-19 cases detected through contact tracing activity is slightly increasing (15% versus 14% last week). The percentage of cases detected through the onset of symptoms is stable at 37%, while that of cases diagnosed through screening activities is slightly decreasing (48% versus 49%).