Covid, the rules for those arriving in Italy: sample swab and isolation at their own expense

Rome, 25 December 2021 – Sample buffer for those entering the national territory and in the event of a positive result, fiduciary isolation ten days to be paid by the traveler who is arriving in Italy. It is the main novelty of the decree of “Extension of the national state of emergency and further measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic”, approved on December 23 by the Council of Ministers and published in the Official Gazette.

“For the purpose of containing the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus – the text reads – the Maritime, Air and Border Health Offices and Health Assistance to the Seafaring Personnel of the Ministry of Health, carry out, even on a sample basis, at airports, sea and land, antigenic or molecular tests of travelers entering the national territory “. In case of positive outcome to the molecular or antigenic test, “to the traveler, the measure of fiduciary isolation for a period of ten days, where necessary at the ‘Covid Hotels’ “, the decree still reads.

In addition, the decree published in the Gazette establishes, the support of the military arrives to carry out a superscreening when students return in schools. To ensure the identification and tracing of positive cases in schools of all levels for the school year 2021-2022, “the Ministry of Defense ensures support to regions and autonomous provinces in carrying out the administration of tests for the SARS-CoV-2 research and related analysis and reporting through the military laboratories of the molecular diagnostics network located throughout the country “, foresees the dl.