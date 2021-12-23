Covid, the rules for travel on Christmas and New Year’s Eve. What changes from country to country

Rome, 22 December 2021 – Travel rules for Christmas and New Year’s Eve while the Omicron variant runs fast: that’s how they change country by country. With a necessary premise. “The situation is in rapid evolution, things can change overnight, “he recalls Ivana Jelinic, president of Fiavet, Italian federation of travel and tourism business associations. On the afternoon of December 22, the picture is this: “Some European countries have introduced swabs. But for example in Spain and Germany the Green pass is sufficient. Greece, on the other hand, has introduced the molecular swab, which is also mandatory in Ireland, Portugal , England or New York. Even in Switzerland it is mandatory, antigenic or molecular. It is not required at the moment in France “.

Covid, Ecdc map: all of Northern Italy in dark red

But the Italians, those who have decided to leave anyway, have much more exotic destinations this year. At the top of the list of preferences, the president of Fiavet said, there are “Maldives and Mauritius. But the are also very good United Arab Emirates. Also because there is a requirement for a molecular buffer at departure and return. But there is no quarantine, which usually takes place for non-EU destinations “. For the record: Fiavet records” eight million cancellations, including foreign destinations and homes in the mountains, a number that corresponds to 50% of bookings. This is because the situation has worsened in the last few days “.

Covid Bulletin of 23 December

Summary

No New Year’s Eve party in the square a Barcelona. And they have already announced the cancellation of city holidays like Zaragoza and Alicante. TO Valencia The Town Hall square will remain closed, where people usually gather to celebrate the arrival of the new year, while the traditional celebration of the Puerta del Sol of Madrid. However, the government of Catalonia, where Spain’s second largest city is located, has announced its intention to introduce measures such as a curfew between 1 and 6 in the morning and the limit of people who can gather (10). To apply these restrictions you need the ok of justice.

Omicron, G7: “The most serious threat to world health”

But if in some medium and small countries the restrictions (up to lockdown number 3 of Denmark and the Netherlands) are already in force, in the major nations of the Old Continent the further measures are postponed see you after Christmas. From December 28 in Germany, games behind closed doors and a mandatory buffer for those who participate in mass events. Closed clubs and discos, close concentrated on New Year’s Eve parties (generally more crowded than the family reunions of the Nativity) which this year will have to be reduced to home gatherings of 10 people maximum: under 14 excluded, but not without more drastic limitations for the unvaccinated. Quarantine for those arriving from Great Britain, France and Denmark.

There is therefore no obligation to swab in the country. But in the face of the advancement of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the invitation was issued not to hold large gatherings for the end of the year holidays. Prime Minister Jean Castex said this, again inviting the population to get vaccinated and get the third dose. Castez asked the prefects to ban concerts and large gatherings on the evening of December 31st. The mayor of Paris announced the cancellation of the fireworks and gods concerts provided on Champs-Elysees for New Year’s Eve.

Covid, sources: super Green pass hypothesis in the workplace

Obligation to molecular buffer for travelers. The great event of New Year’s in Trafalgar Square. From the post-Christmas week, the local governments of Scotland and Wales, led by independence and Labor, are taking a few more partial steps than what is currently being done centrally by BoJo for England: by imposing not only the‘annulment of the celebration of Hogmanay New Year, traditional public event in Edinburgh, but also limitations in the case of Scotland on attendance in night clubs and mass events in the order of hundreds of people; doors closed in stadiums in both territories.

Within the EU, 7 other States (Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Austria, Ireland, Latvia, Sweden) follow the Italian decision – initially contested by the government of Mario Draghi by Brussels – to introduce, at least until the first week of January, thetampon obligation for any traveler: including within the borders of the Union.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is considering whether to impose further restrictions security at the New Year celebrations in Times Square. Interviewed by CNN on Wednesday morning, the mayor said new measures are under discussion and will be announced before Christmas.

The New Year celebration requires all attendees to be fully vaccinated two weeks prior to the event and does not ask for masks for the vaccinated. “We are working with the sponsors of the event, we are working with our health officials. Right now, we have two big benefits: a fully vaccinated audience and an outdoor event. We are looking to add further measures to make the event even safer, ”said De Blasio, clarifying that the“ Omicron variant must not lead to closures but to measures that keep everything moving ”. THE new cases of Covid in upstate New York in the past 24 hours have been 28.924, a new record. It is the fifth consecutive day that the new daily cases exceed 20,000.

Argentina has decided to introduce, starting from January 1, 2022, a lsanitary passerby for the events considered to be at risk – for taking place indoors or for the high number of participants – that people will be required to over 13 years of age. In particular, its text establishes that “every person from the age of 13 who participates in activities defined as having a high epidemiological and health risk must demonstrate a certificate with a complete vaccination scheme against Covid-19”.

This certificate, the government resolution specifies, must be exhibited “at the request of public or private personnel designated for verification”. The activities considered at risk and for which the health document will be necessary are the attendance of dance clubs, discos or similar in closed places; closed rooms for celebrations of all kinds and mass events with the participation of over 1,000 people in both open and closed spaces. “For easy management of the new pass, an app, called Cuidar, can be downloaded for free in the official Android app stores and iOS.